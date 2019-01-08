2019 is off to a great start for me both personally and professionally, but it's also going fairly well for my hunger. Why's that? Well, I'm here to let you know that Taco Bell's Orange Cream Pop Freeze is finally back on the menu, but only for a limited time. OMG, I'm so excited about this one. After a bit of a hiatus, the fast-food Mexican joint is bringing back the sweet treat and people, including myself, are so happy about the news.

Before you bolt to Taco Bell, let me fill you in on a few details you may want to know before you pound an Orange Cream Pop Freeze. As you may imagine (or remember eating), Taco Bell's Orange Cream Pop Freeze tastes just like an orange creamsicle to me. It's the perfect mix of vanilla cream and orange cream blended together for an icy, sweet drink. Taco Bell notes that the Orange Cream Pop Freeze does not contain any actual real fruit, but that's fine by me. Whatever it's flavored with reminds me of the orange cream pops I used to eat as a kid during hot Florida summers. Remember Orange Cream Push Pops from the '90s? That's what Taco Bell's Orange Cream Pop Freeze reminds me of and it is giving me some serious nostalgia.

Taco Bell sells the Orange Cream Pop Freeze in two sizes including regular and large size. The regular size is priced at $2.39 and the large size is just 20 cents more at $2.59, according to Taco Bell. I'm of the mindset that you might as well go big or go home when it comes to the Orange Cream Pop Freeze, especially for such a minimal price difference. There's never been a time when I've regretted having too much Orange Cream Pop in my life, but I'll leave the drink size decision up to you.

There's no wrong time to drink an Orange Cream Pop Freeze from Taco Bell, either. It's great in the afternoon as a midday snack, a post-dinner treat, or really whenever your sweet tooth strikes. Although there is no bad time to order up an Orange Cream Pop Freeze, there's definitely a window you should be aiming for. That's because Taco Bell offers a daily happy hour that includes a discount on all of the Freeze drinks. Taco Bell's Happier Hour includes $1 fountain drinks and Freezes from 2 p.m.to 5 p.m.

Just remember that the Orange Cream Pop Freeze from Taco Bell is, sadly, only available for a limited time. The Tex-Mex chain hasn't officially said when the last day for the Orange Cream Pop Freeze is going to be, but I'm crossing my fingers that sweet frozen drink will at least be around until the weather warms up a bit. It's honestly so perfect for summertime, but I'll happily drink the Orange Cream Pop Freeze any time of the year.

Taco Bell, if you're reading this, please make the Orange Cream Pop Freeze a permanent menu item. Sincerely, yours truly.