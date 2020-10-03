Taco Bell is making it easier to give the gift of tacos and it's just in time for National Taco Day on Sunday, Oct. 4. In addition to the best-ever excuse to eat tacos for each meal, you can share the love with your friends and fam. Here's how you can celebrate National Taco Day with Taco Bell's free Taco Gifter service.

Taco Bell announced the debut of its Taco Gifter service on Thursday, Oct. 1, and it'll be available starting on National Taco Day. The gift-giving service is a permanent feature coming to the Taco Bell app and website, allowing you to send someone the gift of a taco any time of the year. To celebrate the launch and the taco-inspired holiday, Taco Bell is giving away a free taco for the first 10,000 people who use the feature.

To send someone a taco with Taco Gifter, you'll need to download the Taco Bell app or use the website's Taco Gifter. Then, you'll select a GIF to send along with entering the person's name and a message. Then, you'll hit checkout and you'll get a special URL to send them through text, email, direct message, or however else you'd like to get it to them. When they receive their URL and click, they'll get a $2 e-gift card, redeemable for pick-up orders placed through the app or website.

If you're in the mood for some other great bites, there are some other deals you can score on National Taco Day.

Qdoba is offering its rewards members free delivery on their website order of $20 or more. To score the free delivery, enter the code TACODAY at checkout on Sunday, Oct. 4. If you aren't a Qdoba rewards member yet, you can sign up for free here.

Jack in the Box is also giving fans a chance to score free tacos. When you order through the Jack in the Box app on Sunday, Oct. 4, you'll get two free tacos with any purchase. You can get the app for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Another fun deal comes from Del Taco, so Western states look out. If you're planning to grab food using the Del Taco app on Oct. 4, check for a coupon offer for a free taco with any purchase. If you miss out, stay tuned because Del Taco is giving away free tacos every Saturday in October through its official app, thanks to its month-long Tacoberfest event. To get the deal, download the Del Taco app from Google Play or the App Store.

If those deals weren't enough, West Coast fans can also get two free tacos from El Pollo Loco on Oct. 4, thanks to the launch of its curbside pick-up feature nationwide. Download the El Pollo Loco app for Android or iPhone, place a curbside order on National Taco Day, and you'll receive two free Tacos al Carbons.

There are plenty of ways to celebrate, but why not share the love and send someone a taco for a chance to score a free taco from Taco Bell? If you miss out, you'll still be able to use Taco Gifter anytime you want to show your appreciation.

