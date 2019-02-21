Welp, I've got some good news and some bad news to share. First, the good news: Taco Bell is bringing back its beloved Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider for the ultimate bite. Now, for the bad news. The tortilla-wrapped pocket of deliciousness is only available in Canada. Sigh. Either way, Taco Bell Canada's Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider is back and ready for round two.

If you find yourself north of the border any time soon, make sure to plan a pit stop at Taco Bell. The Mexican fast food chain is reviving the fan favorite Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider, and I can totally understand why. Cheetos AND Taco Bell? Say no more. The Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider will be available at Taco Bell locations throughout Canada starting on Monday, Feb. 25, according to the restaurant.

The Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider comes in three mouthwatering flavors. You can choose from Beefy Cheddar, Spicy Chicken, and Supreme, according to Taco Bell. The hexagon-shaped Tex-Mex treat is then stuffed with Cheetos' Cheddar Jalapeño cheese snacks, wrapped up, and grilled to perfection. It's kind of like a tostada and a burrito came together and made a food baby. But then someone just decided to be super extra and stuff the entire Crunchwrap with spicy Cheetos. I. Am. So. Hungry.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

The Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider is only available in Canada, per Taco Bell. TBH, that makes my heart (and stomach) a little sad. If I were to rank all of my favorite foods on the Taco Bell menu, the Crunchwrap would definitely be in my top three. The Crunchwrap never lets me down. I really wish Taco Bell would bring this one to the states, but I'll settle on Canada for now.

If you are heading to Canada, there is a fun new way that you can order the Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider. Sure, you could roll up to the drive-thru or go inside to place your order. (Boring.) Why would you do that why you can hit the slopes and snag a Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider on your way down? For one day only, Taco Bell Canada is setting up shop at the Horseshoe Resort in Barrie, Ontario. The ski lodge is about an hour north of Toronto.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

OK, I know you have a lot of questions. So do I. How can you possibly order and pick up your food on the slopes? According to Taco Bell, they have created the world's first slide-thru take-out window. This is how it works. You place your order at the top of the tubing hill, hop in and slide on down, and you can pick you your Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider at the bottom of the hill at the custom-built Taco Bell take-out window.

The slide is only open on Saturday, March 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to Taco Bell. If you've been waiting for a reason to visit Canada, this is it. Just make sure to Story the entire experience on Instagram so the rest of us can see what all of the fun is about. Oh, and if you can sneak it through customs, bring me back a Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider. I'll be waiting.