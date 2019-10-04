SuperM's "Jopping" Lyrics Will Make You Feel Like A Superhero

Debut day has finally arrived for SuperM and fans couldn't be more excited. The seven-member group is made of SHINee's Taemin, EXO'S Baekhyun and Kai, NCT's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Ten and Lucas, so fans of each of the guys' respective groups have come together to celebrate the arrival of SuperM. With so many different idols from different groups, fans were eager to find out about SuperM's sound. Now fans have the group's self-titled mini-album at their disposals, which has five amazing songs, including the lead single, "Jopping." It definitely has an interesting title, so you must be thinking, "what do SuperM's "Jopping" lyrics mean?" I'm telling you, the lyrics are just as hype as the song's title, so you have to read them.

The biggest question fans have been asking about SuperM's "Jopping" is, "what does 'Jopping' even mean?" On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the group teased the song's release by explaining exactly what they meant by "Jopping." The group tweeted, "#SuperM is coming to you with '#Jopping' (combination of Jumping + Popping) the lead song of its 1st album coming out on Oct.4!"

Ahh, so it's a mix of "jumping" and "popping?" Makes sense. The group also teased the song has an "energetic electropop" sound, which seemed very fitting with the song's title. With that bit of info, fans already knew "Jopping" was going to be a bop even before it officially released.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, the group also released a teaser for their "Jopping" music video, and fans could hear the lyrics, "'Cause when we're jumping, it's popping, we jopping," towards the end of the clip.

SMTOWN on YouTube

Fans assumed those lyrics were part of the song's chorus, and it turns out, they were right, because now that SuperM has debuted, the full lyrics to "Jopping" have come out.

Check out the lyrics to "Jopping" via lyrictranslate below.

I don’t even care here

Here we will burn on this stage

Left to the right, we gon’ make it, make it bang

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

It begins the round

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

Cuz when we jumping and popping, we jopping

Jopping Jopping Jopping

You know how we get down (Jopping)

How we get down (Jopping)

How we get down

Cuz when we jumping and popping, we jopping

Step on the floor (start a riot)

Where the competition man it’s looking one-sided

Up like a 7 forty 7 we the flyest, a lifestyle you should try it

So start, make it last, front to back yeah, yeah (Give me that)

The roof’s on fire let it burn to an ash

We gon’ keep it jopping, tell the DJ bring it back

Fly like a paraglide

Appear in a pair of slides

Let’s go out to paradise

Cheers to a better life

Gotta move, watch the money monsoon

Make the crowd go wild in a small room

Let me see you put it all on like a costume

Don’t know how far it’ll spread

We love to move it, keep it going, don’t stop

It’s in your nature, tell me girl what you want

C’mon dance we go on and on

Champagne life, that’s all you want

Don’t stop letting it go cuz we got that glow

You know how we get down (Oh, Jopping)

How we get down (Oh; Jopping)

How we get down (Oh)

'Cause when we jumping, it's popping, we jopping

I don’t even care

Here we will burn on this stage

Left to the right

We gon' make it, make it bang

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

It begins the round

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

'Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

Oh, you think ya big, boy, throwing three stacks? (Bet)

I'ma show you how to ball, you a mismatch (What?)

Opinionated, but I'm always spitting straight facts (True)

Throw it back, I might throw this on an eight-track (Oh)

Believe I'm a sight to see (So fresh)

Exciting, go and drop the beat (Drop, drop)

We get it jopping, the party, it don't stop (Don't stop)

The festival is now starting (Let's go)

This place is a party but where are you rushing to you?

We'll keep it jumping and popping here all night

Jump to the front if you want it, hands up, put your hands up

Don't stop letting it go like you don’t care

I don’t even care

Here we will burn on this stage

Left to the right

We gon' make it, make it bang (Make it bang)

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce; See you bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

It begins the round

Everyone hear that sound (Hear that sound)

Step out of the frame and open an uniformed new world

Play the music loud (Music loud)

Come alive 'cause tonight's gonna set you free, yeah, yeah (Yeah)

I don't even care

Here we will burn on this stage (We don't even care)

Left to the right

We gon’ make it, make it bang (And we make it bang)

(Put your hands in the air; Come on, put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce)

(To the left, to the right; Come on, put your hands in the air)

It begins the round

I don't even care

Here we will burn on this stage

Left to the right

We gon' make it, make it bang (Oh, yeah)

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce; See you bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

It begins the round

'Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

'Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

There you have it, guys! There's no more wondering about SuperM's "Jopping," because you have the lyrics now!