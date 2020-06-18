Are you ready for a brand-new season? Though it marks the longest day of the year in the Northern hemisphere, the summer solstice, which occurs on June 20, is celebrated all around the world. Contrary to its celebratory essence and all of the festivities, however, the 2020 summer solstice will be the worst for those with Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius placements.

Every season serves its purpose, because everything in life is cyclical. It doesn't matter whether or not you believe in astrology, or in Mother Nature, for that matter. All four seasons — spring, summer, autumn, and winter — hold a unique power and collective influence. Change is the only thing that's constant in life, and the transition between the seasons is then reflected onto your human experience. For instance, spring is symbolic of birth, whereas summer symbolizes childhood. Autumn is synonymous adulthood and winter, old age and ultimately, death. Though it sounds grim, the seasons are nature's manifestation of the circle of life.

Often referred to as the heart of summer, enveloped in the highest expression of sunlight, the summer solstice is the perfect opportunity to honor the sun and its sacred presence. In addition to being the center of the universe, the sun is an embodiment of the divine life force with and all around you. But even though this coming summer solstice is swirling with abundance, it could also mark a challenging time for the below fire signs.

Aries: You're Experiencing An Emotional Overload

Take a deep breath, Aries. With your planetary ruler Mars sitting close to elusive Neptune via your labyrinth-like 12th house of closure, karma, and all things behind the scenes, you could suddenly feel the need to retreat and indulge into solitude, which is totally understandable. This combination of energies can spark restlessness and anxiety, so it's important you stay centered during this time. The sun's shift into your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation will inspire you go inward and prioritize your sense of comfort. Again, don't be discouraged if you're not feeling like yourself. The new moon solar eclipse in Cancer the following day (on June 21) is the perfect opportunity to start again.

Leo: You're Keeping To Yourself More Than Usual

You've got sunshine on a cloudy day, Leo. And while the summer solstice has everything to do with the sun, it also marks the beginning of Cancer season, which activates your secretive 12th house of closure, dreams, and karma. This area of your chart can seem a bit murky as it governs your subconscious mind, but there's a time and place for everything. So if you feel like getting some shut-eye, or perhaps doing some meditative yoga, now would be the time to do so. Let go of what no longer serves you, and shed some of your snake skin before your birthday season. Mars and Neptune will also be together via your sultry eighth house of transformation and psychological experiences, so if repressed fears suddenly resurface, don't be afraid to confront them once and for all.

Sagittarius: You're Ready To Face Harsh Realities

There are a few things you need review before starting over, Sagittarius. As always, the summer solstice brings new beginnings but with the sun activating your suspicious eighth house of intimacy, shared resources, and transformation, these new beginnings will likely revolve around your one-on-one commitments. The North Node will also ignite your partnership sector, alongside Venus retrograde, so relationship themes will be quite prominent for you during this time. Mars and Neptune will shake up your domestic fourth house of home, family, and inner foundation, so if you're feeling more emotional than usual, don't be discouraged. This is an opportunity for you to face your fears and your emotional reality. You're evolving.