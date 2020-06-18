Astrology can be incredibly validating, especially when it comes to understanding or interpreting current events and how they interact with your general self-awareness. Take, for example, the fact that Cancer season 2020 will be the worst for these three zodiac signs. If you're an Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, Cancer season will feel tough, but not if you trust in the power of divine timing.

For astrologers and practicing astrologists, there's no such thing as coincidence, and this is especially true when considering the divine wisdom of astrology. Whether you're a believer in the effects of an eclipse or in the power stemming from the four elements — fire, earth, air, and water — there's still something incredibly mystical about the cosmos. The sun's shift into emotionally driven Cancer — on June 20 at 5:44 p.m. ET — will shed light on your intuition, connection to source, and emotional foundation. There's a time and place for everything, and Cancer season is about prioritizing your emotional security.

Governed by the ever-changing moon, Cancer's cardinal water is fueled by the emotional undercurrents all around you. The moon is a divine portal between the conscious and unconscious, and this astrological season will bring forth the opportunity to nourish your inner world.

Although this season is flooded with gifts, it could also mark a challenging time for fire signs. Here's why.

Aries: You're Overwhelmed With Emotions

Cheer up, Aries. With the sun traveling through your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation — which also happens to be governed by the moon — you could be feeling more emotional than usual. The good news is, your planetary ruler (Mars) is now in your sign, which will give you a much-needed burst of energy. The not-so-good news, however, is it will station retrograde on Sept. 9, so it's important you reflect and acknowledge the events taking place during this time — especially those revolving around your desires, energy levels, and sexuality — as they will likely come back for a second round during the upcoming retrograde cycle. Mars is aggressive and impulsive, but with the sun and Mercury retrograde in emotionally driven Cancer, you'll have no choice but to tap into your emotional intelligence as opposed to your sizzling passions.

Leo: You're More Introverted Than Usual

Write it in your journal, Leo. Also, if someone asks what's bothering you, go ahead and blame it on Cancer season. You're ruled by the sun and Cancer is ruled by the moon, so it's easy to feel completely out of your element right now. With the sun traveling through your mystical 12th house of dreams, closure, and all things behind the scenes, you'll likely be in a reclusive mood, which you and I both know is unlike you. As always, there's a silver lining in everything, even this, but it's up to you to make the best of it. Detach from the usual day-to-day grind and recharge your batteries. After all, it's the season before your solar return, which means you'll want to get as much rest as possible. In the meantime, listen to your body and pay attention to your dreams. The universe is communicating with you.

Sagittarius: You're Embracing Your Vulnerabilities

There's nothing more powerful than confronting your darkness, Sagittarius. Despite being the most evolved fire sign in the zodiac, you also tend to be a little bit disconnected from your emotional reality, which can be detrimental to your spirit. With the sun traveling through your cryptic eighth house of sex, death, and transformation, however, you'll have no choice but to confront your demons and burdens. In addition to your planetary ruler, Jupiter, retrograding through your second house of values and self-worth, Mars will be activating your fifth house of romance before stationing retrograde in September, which means this season will more than likely revolve around your intimate unions and passions. Your self-esteem could very well be tested during this time.