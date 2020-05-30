June is now in session, which means another powerful eclipse season is officially upon us. Though the first half of 2020 felt like an infinite loop of collective chaos, the cosmos have a magical June 2020 horoscope in store for these three zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, Aquarius. And while it's hard to believe the summer solstice is just weeks away on June 21, trust that there's a well-deserved new beginning waiting for you on the other side of the horizon.

Also known as the "Nodes of Fate," given their multidimensionality and karmic influence, the North Node and South Node officially entered the axis of Gemini-Sagittarius — the axis of knowledge — on May 5 after a year and a half spent traveling through the axis Cancer-Capricorn. (The North Node symbolizes where the collective is headed and the South Node symbolizes what needs to be left behind.) Gemini is the primitive mind and Sagittarius is the abstract mind. During this time, the collective mission will be about gathering the facts and processing the information firsthand instead of believing whatever you've been taught throughout your life.

The first of this eclipse series, taking place June 5 at exactly 3:12 p.m. EST, will be a full moon penumbral lunar eclipse in Sagittarius, followed by the second-to-last eclipse of the Cancer-Capricorn eclipse series on June 21. (The Astro Twins' free birth chart calculator, where you can see see which of the houses in your birth chart belong to Gemini and Sagittarius, has a great explainer on how this eclipse season will affect you.) This is where your eclipse story comes to life.

But if you're a Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, there's some magic in store for you this month.

Here's why:

Shutterstock

Gemini: You're Putting Yourself First And It Feels So Good

You're feeling yourself this month, Gemini. Ever since the nodes of the moon entered your astrological axis, something inside you clicked and you're feeling more alive than ever. Everything from your personal appearance to your sense of self is up for a magical revamp, but with Venus is stationing direct in your sign on June 25, the new you will be ready for its epic debut.

The lunar eclipse is Sagittarius will light up your committed seventh house of partnerships, and this could bring closure and clarity to your one-on-one relationships. Don't be afraid to release what no longer serves you, Gemini. Your planetary ruler, Mercury, will also station retrograde this month — via your pleasure-seeking house of wealth and security — so don't hesitate to take a step back and reflect on your blessings.

Libra: You're Getting Fresh Insight On Something You Value

Your luscious planetary ruler, Venus, stations direct this month, Libra. So if you haven't been feeling like yourself lately, don't be discouraged. This month brings forth a well-deserved opportunity to expand your horizons and experiment with something exciting. If you've been entertaining the idea of studying something new or perhaps doing research on a potential entrepreneurial venture, the cosmos will work in your favor this month to make it happen.

The lunar eclipse in Sagittarius will shake up your evidence-based third house of communication, skills, and immediate circles, which could bring news you never knew you needed.

Aquarius: You're Taking A Professional Leap Of Faith

Everything about your sense of belonging in the world is about to experience a beautiful shift, Aquarius. The lunar eclipse in Sagittarius will shake up your ambitious 10th house of career, professionalism, authority figures, and reputation in the world, which could come with some powerful insight and closure. And while this could also revolve around a prominent authority figure or parent, the solar eclipse in Cancer will touch your orderly sixth house of daily rituals and work environment, which tells me your eclipse journey is going to involve your professional life and social standing. With Venus going direct via your expressive fifth house of fame this month, feel free to revel in the spotlight. You deserve it.