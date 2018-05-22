Winter is over, summer is coming. It's time to retire all your grey sweaters of yore and find your summertime style. Luckily, the SUGARFIX by BaubleBar x Essie collab is here to inject even more color into your Instagram-worthy #lewks, and with matching nail polish and earrings in hot hues, it's basically never been easier to accessorize.

Let me set the scene: You’ve just spent half an hour meticulously painting your nails, then another half an hour with your hands in the spirit fingers position trying not to mess up the manicure (which, if you’re me, you’ll manage to do it anyway), and then, it’s time to get dressed. Gold and silver jewelry go with any outfit, but that’s so 2000 and late. Summer 2018 is all about color, color, and more color. And one of the best ways to make sure your pop of color really does, well, pop, is to incorporate it into your look in more than one place. Magenta nails will really make those magenta earrings shine, or you can go for complimentary colors and your royal blue nails will tie in the orange earrings to the rest of your outfit.

Right now, you're either thinking that someone has never overthought their nail polish and accessory choices as much as I do, or you're saying, "Finally! Somebody gets it." Either way, welcome to my world. Now feast your eyes on the solution to all of this color theory drama and make sure your Memoral Day Weekend includes lots of photo ops.

Essie Nail Polish in You Me & The Sea

($9; target.com)

From Essie's sea glass collection, this shimmery magenta nail polish is making me thirsty AF for that summer sunshine.

SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Tassel Drop Earrings in Pink

($13; target.com)

Get your camera ready, these hot pink fringe earrings were basically made for a Boomerang.

Essie Nail Polish in Naughty Nautical

($9; target.com)

Naughty Nautical nails — say that three times fast.

SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Drop With Tassels Earrings in Turquoise

($13; target.com)

Look at the little baby tassels! I need.

Essie Nail Polish in Aruba Blue

($13; target.com)

Darker colors can still be vibrant AF for the summer. Imagine an all-white outfit with this shimmery blue polish and matching earrings, the blue will seriously pop.

SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Drop With Tassels Earrings in Cobalt

($13; target.com)

The visible gold hardware on these navy earrings will also add some extra shine and help the blue shine through.

Essie Nail Polish in Don't Be Salty

($9; target.com)

This rose gold nail polish looks like literal liquid pink gold. Get ready to 'gram yourself with this on your nails while you're drinking a glass of rosé.

SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Tassel Drop Earrings in Rose Gold

($13; target.com)

Rose gold? Check. Fringe? Check. Statement earrings? Check. You looking like a million bucks? Check, check, check.

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Rock The Runway

($12; target.com)

If you're prone to nail polish chips (aren't we all?) try out one of Essie's Gel Couture formulas which promise high-shine and longer lasting results.

SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Ball Drop Earrings in Red

($13; target.com)

Red is the OG pop of color and it'll never go out of style. That's why Taylor Swift always wears red lipstick!

Essie Nail Polish in Sugar Daddy

($9; target.com)

Sugar daddy, SUGARFIX, how can you not pair these two together?

SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Beaded Drop Earrings in Light Pink

($13; target.com)

If really vibrant colors aren't your thing, pale pink statement earrings like these are an easy way to still add some excitement to your outfit without wearing the entire color wheel.

Get at me, summer, I'm ready for ya!