Whenever Valentine’s Day approaches, I always cross my fingers that someone will buy me a box of chocolates or a bouquet of roses. But this year, I’m hoping for something different (like, maybe, a boyfriend? LOL). In all seriousness, I've got my eyes on Sugarfina's Valentine's Day 2019 collection — because it features adorable booze-infused gummy candies that seem a lot tastier than all of those typical candy hearts and chocolate flowers. Once you learn more about ‘em, you’ll know exactly what I mean.

If you’re a frequent Sugarfina shopper, you’re probably familiar with the company’s boozy candies (like Bourbon Bears and Tequila Cordials). Thankfully, the company released two more goodies in honor of the upcoming romantic holiday. I’m talking about “Cheers To Us” Champagne Bears and “Love You A Bunch” Rosé Roses. Yup, you read that correctly. Sugarfina is basically selling bubbly-infused gummy candies for Valentine’s Day, and I cannot wait to “cheers” with a handful of them.

Let’s start with the Sugarfina’s Champagne Bears. According to the candy company’s website, these goodies are literally made with Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne. In other words, don’t worry about buying a bottle for the big day. Instead, pop open a box of these little guys and call it a night. If you’re into that idea, you can buy a box of Champagne Bears on Sugarfina’s website for $8.50.

Courtesy of Sugarfina

If you’re more of a wine person, go ahead and check out Sugarfina’s Rosé Roses. Apparently, these sweet treats are infused with rosé from Provence (!!!). Therefore, you can "rosé all day" on Feb. 14 without uncorking a bottle of the pink stuff. Plus, these candies are actually shaped like roses — so the box is almost like a bouquet-wine infusion. TBH, I wouldn’t mind getting a few of these instead of a flower vase. If you’re on the same page as me, go ahead and treat yourself by buying a box on Sugarfina’s website for $8.50.

Between Champagne Bears and Rosé Roses, Valentine’s Day is shaping up pretty nicely. However, that’s definitely not where Sugarfina’s holiday goodies end. In fact, the company is selling an entire Valentine’s Day collection right now — and even though not everything is booze-infused, it all looks delicious. Let’s take a deeper look, shall we?

As you could imagine, additional items in Sugarfina’s gummy selection are too cute for words. Take these “You Give Me Butterflies” Baby Butterfly candies into consideration. Per Sugarfina, they’ll “make your heart flutter” with flavors like strawberry, lemon, raspberry, and apple. If you have a crush on someone, go ahead and give ‘em a box. If you’d rather be more direct in your Valentine’s Day approach, you can opt for “Kiss Me” Sugar Lip gummy candies. According to the company’s website, they’re sweet and sour — so pucker up. Plus, they taste like cherry, watermelon, and strawberries (YUM). If you're not into gummies, you can choose Sugarfina's "Love You S'more" chocolates instead.

Whether you want to treat yourself for Valentine's Day or buy your bae the perfect gift, Sugarfina has you totally covered.