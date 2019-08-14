Summer 2019 must be the unofficial season of bomb new foundations, because between Fenty, Anastasia, and now Stila's New Hide & Chic Fluid Foundation, I'm completely overwhelmed with incredible options. No complaints here, though! And TBH, I've been such a fan of Stila's liquid eyeshadows over the past couple of years, I've hardly had the chance to give their base products a fair trail, so you can bet your bottom dollar I'll be snagging this new formula to try. For all the deets on this new foundation, from the shade range specifics to the skin-loving ingredients, read on and prepare to place an order ASAP.

During the transitional period between summer and fall when weather is unpredictable, I tend to gravitate towards foundations with satin finishes — I love mattes for taming my natural oiliness in summer, and I crave super dewy, serum-like formulas in winter, when my skin is at an all-time dry. That said, a satin finish is the ultimate happy medium, and it often looks the most like real skin, so it really helps me achieve a #NoMakeupMakeup effect.

Now that Stila have debuted their new Hide & Chic Fluid Foundation ($39, stilacosmetics.com), it looks like I might have a new satin-finished favorite:

"Say hello to fresh skin like you’ve never felt before," the brand wrote on Instagram. Hi, hello! "Our NEW Hide & Chic Fluid Foundation is a ‘shake to activate’ formula, and packed with good for you ingredients," the caption continued.

A 'shake to activate' formula is exactly what it sounds like, BTW. You've just got to give the bottle a little shake before using, to get the goodness flowing. Easy enough!

Plus, the buildable, shakeable formula boasts some serious skincare benefits. It contains plant collagen extracts from roots and vegetables to help skin appear firmer, baobob seed extracts to protect against external impurities, and Irish moss to hydrate and ensure skin looks refreshed. Did I mention it claims to be humidity-proof? I'll know the truth to that claim the moment I step into the hot, sticky, humid AF New York City subway system with this on my skin; updates to follow.

This is exactly the kind of finish I'm looking for, so sign me up:

There are 30 shades in the lineup, and they span four undertones and seven shade families: Fair, Light, Light/Medium, Medium, Tan, Tan/Deep, and Deep. The smallest cateory is Fair, with just two shade options, while the largest cateory is Deep, with six shades total.

Here they all are swatched, courtesy of the brand's website:

Side note — I'm a really big fan of this packaging. The cylindrical bottle stands out from the myriad of rectangular foundations in my collection, and I love when brands create a component that allows you to see the shade without opening up the product itself. It makes grabbing the right one so much easier!

So, where to shop and get your own bottle of Hide & Chic? The new foundation is already live on the Stila website as well as online at Ulta, and it drops on the Sephora site come August 15.