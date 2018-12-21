The year 2018 has been a hard one for anyone who loves love. Unless you've been living under a rock the last few months, you know iconic celeb couples are dropping like flies, from Halsey and G-Eazy to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. But no celeb breakup hurt more than Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's split. The couple, who was together for over a decade after meeting on the set of the classic dance romcom Step Up in 2006, announced they were divorcing in April 2018, and to say fans were devastated is the understatement of the century. Still, from the ashes sprang a surprisingly wonderful couple: Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee. They only made their relationship public in October 2018, but already, they seem inseparable. Now, Steve Kazee's Instagram about Jenna Dewan's dog Lulu's death shows just how close the pair has become.

Jenna Dewan took to Instagram on Dec. 19 to share the sad news that her dog Lulu had died, writing:

To our sweet and fierce Lulu...thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did. Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humor. Thank you for the adventures. Heartbroken doesn’t even come close to how it feels. But you will live on forever in our hearts and our memories...fly sweet angel 💔

Dewan actually shared Lulu with Channing Tatum, and he too took to Instagram to mourn Lulu's death as well. "I’ll see you again baby girl," he wrote in his post. "But you’ll always be with me. Always. Thank you Norman jean Roy for this memory."

It's no surprise that Tatum is grieving Lulu's death alongside Dewan considering she was the dog they shared, but what may surprise you is that Dewan's new boyfriend, Steve Kazee, also shared a message of love and support following Lulu's death.

Kazee posted a selfie snapped by Dewan of the pair smiling on what looks like some sort of hiking trail as the sun shines brilliantly behind them. In the caption, he shared that the days since Lulu died have been challenging, but that on the day this particular photo was snapped, he was having a blast with Dewan by his side. "The past few days haven’t been easy but losing a fur friend never is," Kazee wrote. "There have been tears of sorrow, tears of joy, laughter, longing, and every emotion in-between. Today though...today was a good day."

Check out the post below:

Kazee's post indicates that on top of becoming super close to Dewan over the past few months of dating, he also built a strong bond with Lulu — and that really is so sweet. Kazee must have been a great source of strength to lean on for Dewan in this time.

Actually, Kazee is all about love and support.

In early December, when Dewan shared an Instagram post promoting her dancewear line with Danskin asking in the caption, "Have you found your favorite yet??," Kazee responded, "Yes. I have," in the comments. Supportive AND flirty. Could he be any more perfect?

But Kazee's love and support isn't one-sided. On Dec. 12, Dewan showed up to support Kazee on the opening night of Kazee's musical, Love Actually Live.

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's comforting to know that in this time of sorrow, Dewan and Kazee were by each other's side to comfort one another.