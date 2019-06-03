Stephanie & Spencer Pratt's Relationship Is Even More Dramatic Than You Remember

Rough patches between siblings are inevitable, but nothing quite matches the long-running clash between The Hills' Spencer and Stephanie Pratt. The brother and sister's rocky relationship was chronicled on the MTV reality series, but according to younger sibling Stephanie, their bond has become even more tumultuous in recent years. Cameras for The Hills: New Beginnings were there to capture the newest chapter of the Pratts' feud, and it seems that Stephanie and Spencer Pratt's relationship is even more dramatic nowadays. Let's break down this tension before The Hills: New Beginnings premieres in late June.

In case you weren't belting along to the Hills theme song every week, you can think of Spencer Pratt as a viral, quotable YouTube star before vlogging became a lifestyle. Although the 2006 series initially focused on young women building careers and relationships in Los Angeles, he first appeared on The Hills in Season 2 as the new boyfriend of original cast member Heidi Montag. The new relationship caused strife between Heidi and her then-BFF Lauren Conrad, as Montag spent less time with her in favor of being with Spencer. Conrad grew to disapprove of Spencer, and who hasn't experienced disliking a friend's boyfriend?

The iciness between the women escalated the following season when Pratt and Montag reportedly spread rumors that Conrad had made a sex tape with a boyfriend. Just check out the awkwardness in the clip below when Conrad rebuked Montag's attempts to make peace.

That drama essentially ended Montag and Conrad's friendship, but Spencer's sister Stephanie joining the show in Season 3 fueled more drama involving Spencer. Stephanie eventually befriended Conrad, and her brother didn't approve of her idea to help Conrad make up with Montag. He even dismissed her emotion over his need to create enemies.

Their relationship grew more distant after Spencer married Montag in 2009, and in a Season 6 episode of The Hills, Spencer brutally shut down Stephanie's attempts to bridge their gap. After the show's 2010 finale, the drama spilled over into real life when Stephanie told Fancast that year that the couple "decided they don't want [her] in their life." She later began a reality TV career in London and even claimed in 2017 that she had "no idea" about Montag's pregnancy following the announcement that she was expecting her and Spencer's first child.

While most of the Pratt family drama has played off-screen since the end of The Hills, the siblings' involvement in the upcoming revival has sparked new flames. First, Stephanie revealed on her Pratt Cast podcast in April 2019 that she's no longer on speaking terms with Spencer and Montag and doesn't consider them family. "If it weren’t for Heidi, I would have an epic relationship with my brother,” she said on the podcast. “So would my parents … I’ve tried to be nice to her for 10 years because I love my brother."

During the same podcast episode, Stephanie claimed that her parents removed Spencer from their will because his behavior, but a more recent podcast suggests that she's experienced some opposition from their parents, too. In a different Pratt Cast episode, she revealed, "Things will never, ever be the same. For all I know, my parents have disowned me … I’ve escaped a very dysfunctional family.”

Spencer and Montag responded to her earlier confessions during an April episode of their own podcast. Without referring directly to Stephanie, Montag claimed a family member had made "some very below-the-belt, nasty comments that weren’t even true.” Spencer said, "If you think you’re gonna walk on my sweet little angel, Heidi, you have something coming your way.”

Since this particularly tense spat, Stephanie also revealed to Entertainment Tonight that her time on New Beginnings will likely come across as villainous. She kept quiet about specifics that contribute to this massive family feud, so fans will have to wait and see how Stephanie and Spencer pick up from where Hills viewers last saw them.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on Monday, June 24, on MTV.