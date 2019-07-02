Stassi Schroeder has come a long way since her first appearance on season one of Vanderpump Rules and the whole "I am Satan," thing. The 31-year-old has written a book, met the love of her life, and even launched a collaboration with JustFab. Basically, she's crushing life, and on the latest episode of her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, she also got real about how she would pull off her own dream wedding with her boyfriend. Interestingly enough, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's quotes about their wedding are super specific, considering the fact that they aren't engaged — yet.

After the couple attended Vanderpump Rules' co-stars' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's wedding in Kentucky, they started discussing their own future wedding. "I think we’re gonna be different when it happens," Clark started out by saying. First of all, how cute is it that the 39-year-old has thought about his wedding to Schroeder? Ugh, so sweet! Secondly, Schroeder agreed with her bae, explaining her own vision for her big day.

"I feel like we’re not gonna get along, like you said I’m not allowed to … I want to walk down the aisle [to] a haunted horror version of ‘Here Comes the Bride,’" Schroeder explained, to which Clark quickly responded, "Yeah, no."

Clearly, Schroeder has a very specific vision in mind for her future wedding day, and it's something the two might have to hash out more. "I want to have, like, dead people serving cocktails," Schroeder continued. "Like, dead-looking butlers, like, you know, ‘Hello, sir, would you like an Aperol spritz?’ What if I just had people in character walking around?" Fans of Schroeder shouldn't be surprised at this wish, as the Bravo-lebrity has made her love for all things spooky very clear. For her 29th birthday party, Schroeder legitimately made the theme straight-up murder. She even rocked a prosthetic gunshot wound on her head for the special occasion.

But it seems as though Clark may not be on board with the whole theme-wedding thing, and that's totally understandable. "You’re gonna look back when you’re older … and you’re gonna be like, ‘Man, I wish I had really nice music, or I wish I had a nice, like, white dress," he told his girlfriend. "Not a blood-red dress." The was Schroeder was describing her dream wedding, Clark said "Then we might as well get married on Halloween," and he's not wrong. Really, though, Clark added that for now, he was focused on finding the right ring, and then everything else could be planned. Ugh, so sweet.

The details of their wedding aside, Schroeder's love for Clark is still ridiculously adorable. Speaking exclusively to Elite Daily while promoting her new book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook, Schroeder explained how she knew Clark was the one. "I realized that I could just totally be myself around him," she said. "In all of my relationships, I was trying to act more smart, or have an opinion that wasn’t actually my opinion, and I see that Beau loves everything that I say. When I do have my opinions, even if it’s different from his, I just see that he appreciates that about me. The fact that I can be myself with someone else that I’m in love with is so freeing."

Could these two get any more perfect? No matter when they get married, if they choose to get married, or how it all comes together, one thing is certain: Schroeder and Clark go together like Taco Bell and tequila. They're a perfect match.