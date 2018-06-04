If you've heard anything about Starbucks' latest creation, the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino, there's a pretty likely chance it tickles your fancy. I mean, really, how could it not? With all my will-power, I absolutely cannot help but admire its gorgeous coloring, the rich vanilla whipped cream topping, and, of course, the luscious red strawberry swirls. Let's face it: This drank is positively irresistible, and I am only human. But in terms of the flavoring, Starbucks' Serious Strawberry Frappuccino sounds irresistible. Based off its description, it should tastes magical — like a warm summer day, or like a walk through a field. TBH, it's the tastiest summer sipper I could ever ask for.

OK y'all, I have a somewhat devastating confession to make, and I'm definitely not proud of it. I haven't yet gotten the opportunity to try the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino for myself. But don't get me wrong — I definitely want to, ASAP. According to the press release, it boasts creamy strawberry flavors. And from what I can imagine, it should taste like a frozen (and extremely refreshing) Strawberry Creme Saver. If you've ever eaten approximately a thousand of those while visiting your grandma's house, you know what I'm saying. The drink officially debuts as a permanent menu item in Starbucks restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, June 5, and I seriously can't wait to hear what all of you think about it.

Although you're probably assuming that the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino is simply made up of strawberries, and also maybe a slice of heaven, its ingredient list is just a tad more extensive than that. According to a press release, it's super flavorful, layered with swirls of strawberry puree, along with Starbucks' reinvented Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino (which includes a blend of ice, milk, and their strawberry infusion blend). It's then finished off with a strawberry puree and vanilla whipped cream topping. I know I said this isn't made of magic, but it certainly comes as close as possible.

Once you've tasted the Serious Strawberry as is, in all its glory, I have a few possible tricks up my sleeve that could definitely make things a little bit interesting. If you're looking for a little extra boost, and maybe a hint of coffee, I would most definitely advise swapping the vanilla whip for their new Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream. It's an unusual combination of flavors, and in my professional opinion, it would be an absolutely delightful addition to an already-perfect creation. Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream tastes pretty great on almost anything, and this is yet another drink it's meant to top.

The Serious Strawberry is going to be accompanied by another new permanent menu item that I've yet to try: the Chicken Chorizo & Tortilla Sous Vide Egg Bites. They're made with chicken chorizo, chipotle salsa, and corn tortilla strips, so they sound like the little midday pick-me-up that I've always wanted, and quite frankly needed. If you've ever had Starbucks' Bacon & Gruyere Egg Bites, or even their Egg White and Red Pepper Bites, they're bound to be just as amazing.

Seeing as everyone likes Strawberry Creme Savers, strawberry milkshakes, and especially Nesquik Strawberry Milk, I can guarantee that the Serious Strawberry will be right up your alley. Topped with vanilla whipped cream, the Serious Strawberry is hella creamy, and I couldn't be happier that it's here in time for summer. I also can't wait to try the new Chicken Chorizo egg bites on the side, especially after swapping out the vanilla whip with Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream. Regardless of how you want to enjoy it, though, I know it's going to be straight up delicious. My coffee break couldn't come sooner.