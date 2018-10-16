Get ready for the best time of the week. Starbucks' Happy Hour is back with another great deal to keep you caffeinated after a long week. Starbucks' Oct. 19 Happy Hour includes BOGO espresso drinks, so you can bring a friend to share with. Or, you can order two for yourself. It is Friday, after all. Here's what else you need to know about Starbucks' upcoming Happy Hour promotion.

On Friday, Oct. 19, Starbucks will offer buy-one-get-one-free espresso drinks to customers. This includes any handcrafted espresso-based beverage the coffee chain offers, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte or the new Italian-inspired Cordusio. (My personal favorite is the Iced Caramel Macchiato, add two shots of espresso.) Happy Hour kicks off this Friday at 3 p.m. local time at participating Starbucks locations across the country. Make sure you're prepared for Friday by finding a Starbucks location closest to you before Happy Hour begins.

There are a few exceptions to be mindful of during Starbucks' Happy Hour event. For example, tall-sized drinks are not eligible for the BOGO promotion. You must order a grande size or larger to get another drink for free. The free drink must be of equal or lesser value. If you have other deals or offers from Starbucks, those promos can't be applied to your Happy Hour order, according to Starbucks. That's OK, though. BOGO espresso drinks from Starbucks is already a pretty generous offer, so other discounts can't be used during Happy Hour.

One more thing to know. Happy Hour also excludes hot and iced brewed coffee, ready-to-drink beverages, Starbucks Reserve beverages, and Frappuccino blended beverages, according to Starbucks.

If you're reading this and wondering how you can become a Starbucks Happy Hour member, I'm here to help. When you sign up for Starbucks' Happy Hour, you will get your very own code to show the barista upon checkout. You will need this to get your BOGO espresso drinks on Friday.

So, how do you get it? There are two super easy ways to gain access to this exclusive promotion. First, you can sign up on the official Starbucks Happy Hour website. All you need to do is provide Starbucks with a few credentials including your first and last name, zip code, and a valid email address. Make sure to use an email account you check often, because this is where Starbucks will send the deals.

The second way is to become an official Starbucks Rewards Member. This is a little more involved, but the benefits are definitely worth it. As a Starbucks Rewards Member, you can order and pay with the app, earn points with every purchase (that can be redeemed for free food and drinks), as well as get a free drink on your birthday each year. It will also load Happy Hour deals straight to your account within the Starbucks app.

I love when Starbucks decides to host Happy Hour on Friday afternoons. Usually, their Happy Hour events take place on Thursdays, but this week is a little different. To me, it is the perfect way to round out the work week and head into the weekend. TGIF.