Starbucks recently brought a few popular frozen drinks back for summer 2019, such as the S'mores Frappuccino and the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino. If you're a fan of any of these options (or any other Frappuccino on the menu, for that matter), you'll be stoked about the company's next Happy Hour. Why? Well, Starbucks' May 9 Happy Hour features half-off Frappuccinos, which means you can get your favorite frozen drink for a discounted price. But before you run to Starbucks, there are a few things that you might want to know.

First, let's talk about what time Starbucks' May 9 Happy Hour will be taking place. According to an email from the coffee company, you can head to your local Starbucks at 3 p.m. local time for your discounted Frappuccino. However, the deal should last until the store closes — so there's no need to rush. Once you're there, you'll be able to redeem your Happy Hour price and order your favorite Frappuccino for 50% off.

As I previously mentioned, Starbucks brought selection of frozen drinks back for summer 2019, including the S'mores Frappuccino, Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, and the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino (so choose your seasonal fave). If you'd rather stick with something on the OG menu, check out a list of Frappuccinos here.

Before you head to Starbucks and choose the Frappuccino you want to order, you'll have to locate your Happy Hour discount. In order to do so, you'll need to follow a few extra steps (because, no, you can't sign up for Happy Hours online anymore). Ever since Starbucks made a few changes to its Happy Hour in February 2019, customers are encouraged to use the Rewards program and Starbucks' mobile app to score the weekly discounts.

Once you sign up for Starbucks' Rewards program and download the company's app, you'll have access to every upcoming Happy Hour on the calendar. Thankfully, signing up is simple (and comes with a ton of perks). In order to become a member of the Rewards program, head to the company's Rewards webpage and hit "Join now." After that, you'll be able to enter your personal information and create an account. Once your account is created, you can collect Stars, score free treats, and access various Happy Hours with ease.

In order to actually locate those Happy Hour specials once you're signed up, you'll need to download Starbucks' mobile app. (It's available for Apple and Android users, so no one's getting left out.) When you download the app, you'll be able to log in using your Rewards information. Then, you'll finally be able to view Happy Hour deals when they're available. Apparently, those deals will be located inside your inbox within the app. (FYI, the Happy Hours are usually every Thursday afternoon — and if the company keeps up with its pattern, you can check your inbox accordingly.)

When you have your Happy Hour deal ready to go (and your favorite Frappuccion picked out), you can redeem your discount with your barista at the counter. And if you're visiting the store on May 9, keep in mind that your Frappuccino must be at least a grande in size — so get thirsty.