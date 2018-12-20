The holidays are upon us, which means it's time to get into the spirit. In order to do so, you can decorate gingerbread houses, go ice skating in the park, or indulge in Starbucks' festive seasonal beverages. I don't know about you, but a warm Peppermint Mocha always puts me in a wintry mood. If you agree, you'll be happy to hear that Starbucks' Dec. 20 Happy Hour has $3 holiday drinks, which will make it super easy to feel the spirit without breaking the bank. Once you find out which drinks are included in the deal, you'll want to visit ASAP.

If you're signed up for Starbucks' Happy Hours (I'll get to that soon), then you probably received an email from the company on Dec. 19 with information about its upcoming event. If you didn't, I'll give you the lowdown. On Thursday, Dec. 20, Starbucks is hosting another Happy Hour that honors its beloved seasonal beverages. Starting at 3 p.m. local time, customers can get a an iced, hot, or blended grande holiday drink for only $3 (!!!). That means you can get your favorite seasonal latte for less than five bucks — and that's a pretty great deal.

Peppermint Mocha, here I come.

If you're not feeling the Peppermint Mocha, you have a ton of holiday options to choose from (including hot chocolates!). According to Starbucks' email, other seasonal drinks included in the deal are as followed:

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chai Eggnog Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Chestnut Praline Latte

Eggnog Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Maple Pecan Latte

Juniper Latte

Salted Caramel Mocha

See? Whether you're still attached to the Pumpkin Spice Latte or craving an eggnog-flavored treat, Starbucks has you covered. While you're ordering, just keep in mind that ready-to-drink Starbucks beverages and regular hot or iced coffee are excluded from the deal. Also, you should know that this Starbucks offer can only be used one time — so you probably won't be able to score discounted drinks for your friends and family in honor of the season.

Now that you know which drinks are being offered during Starbucks' Dec. 20 Happy Hour, you're probably wondering how to even get them. Thankfully, there are a few ways you can do it. One of the easiest ways to is to sign up for Starbucks Happy Hours on the company's website. You can do so by clicking here and entering your name, email address, and zip code. Once you complete those steps, Starbucks should start emailing you with information about its future deals.

Another way you can sign up for Starbucks' Happy Hours is by registering for the company's Rewards program. If you're a frequent Starbucks visitor, this might be the best option for you. Why? Because it'll let you do things like order in advance, pay through your Starbucks app, score free birthday drinks, and more. Plus, when you're a Rewards member, Starbucks Happy Hour deals should automatically appear within your app. It's that simple.

If you sign up for the Rewards program, tell your barista that you want to apply the Happy Hour deal to your festive purchase on Dec. 20. If you received an email about the event, make it clear that you want to redeem the special on your holiday drink. Either way, I hope your discounted beverage helps you get into the spirit.