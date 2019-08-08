There's nothing like sipping on a cold brew drink in the midst of summer, and Starbucks gets that. In fact, Starbucks' Aug. 8 Happy Hour is offering a buy-one-get-one deal for its cold coffee and espresso drinks, which means you can stop by and cool off on the house. However, like all of Starbucks' reoccurring Happy Hours, there are some rules that you'll have to follow in order to partake in the deal. Once you're all caught up, you'll be able to call a buddy and plan your afternoon Starbucks trip.

First things first: Let's talk about what time Starbucks' Aug. 8 Happy Hour will be taking place. According to an email from the company, the special will officially begin at 2 p.m. local time. For reference, that's an hour earlier that most Starbucks Happy Hours, which usually start at 3 p.m. local time. That isn't a bad thing though, right? The earlier the Happy Hour, the more time you'll have to stop by for a complimentary sip.

In order to save even more time before your Happy Hour outing, decide which participating Starbucks you want to visit. To find a 'Bucks near you, head to the company's online store locator and type your zip code into the search bar. Then, choose a local store that's offering the Happy Hour and plan you trip.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Once you're done planning, you'll probably want to know what kind of cold drinks are being offered during the special (because there are a lot of choices). According to Starbucks' email, the BOGO Happy Hour is good for cold coffee drinks and cold espresso beverages that are at least a grande in size. After you order one drink, you'll get another for free that's worth the same value (or less). So whether you're craving a good old Starbucks Iced Coffee or an Iced Caramel Cloud Macchiato, the company has you covered.

As always, there's a list of Starbucks drinks and products that aren't included in the Happy Hour deal, so try to keep that in mind while you're ordering. According to Starbucks' email, that list includes Starbucks Reserves beverages, hot coffee or hot espresso drinks, ready-to-drink beverages, and blended Frappuccinos.

In other words, stick to the cold coffee drinks and the cold espresso beverages if you're hoping to partake in the BOGO deal on Aug. 8.

Now that you know when the latest Happy Hour starts (and what you can order during it), you're probably wondering how you can place your order. That's a really good question, because a lot has changed in the realm of Starbucks Happy Hours. Thankfully, the process is pretty simple now, but you'll have to download the Starbucks app.

After you download the app (which is available for iPhone and Android users), open it up and check your "Inbox." There, you should see a notification about the upcoming Happy Hour deal. After you see it, you can either use it while you order ahead on the app or tell your barista that you want to redeem it while you're ordering IRL. Either way, you should be able to score a BOGO deal with your favorite cold coffee drinks — and that's the ultimate summer pick-me-up.