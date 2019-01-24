I don't know about you, but one of my favorite "unofficial" holidays is Galentine's Day, which falls on Feb. 13 every year. In case you're unaware, the occasion — which, yes, originated on Parks and Recreation — is essentially dedicated to women celebrating women. With that being said, those of you who are planning on hanging with your friends the day before Valentine's Day might be looking for some festive snacks. If that's the case, you might want to check out Sprinkles' Galentine's Day 2019 cupcakes. Their sweet frosting and cute decorations make them perfect for a girls' night in.

Heck, Sprinkles' Galentine's Day cupcakes seem so delicious that everyone should take a bite — whether they're celebrating on Feb. 13 or not. According to an email from Sprinkles to Elite Daily, the Galentine's Day cupcakes are made with birthday cake batter (YUM). Then, they're topped with raspberry frosting and adorable accents that'll add something extra to your Galentine's Day celebrations. Per Sprinkles, some of those decorations include red high heel designs and sugar quotes. The sugar quote featured in Sprinkles' cupcake photo says, "Be My Galentine," which is perfect for the occasion.

Whether you're hoping to give a cupcake to your BFF or treat yourself with one, Sprinkles has you covered. You can buy them for between $4.50 and $5.50 each, depending on location, per Sprinkles.

Courtesy of Sprinkles

However, you should keep one thing in mind: The birthday cake-flavored exclusive Galentine's Day cupcakes will only be available on Feb. 13. With that being said, you won't be able to grab a box for early Galentine's Day celebrations. Instead, pick 'em up fresh on the holiday itself.

If you're already planning on celebrating Galentine's Day early, don't fret. Sprinkles is also offering a variety of gift boxes for both Galentine's Day and Valentine's Day — and they'll be available from Feb. 2 to Feb. 14. You can choose from among four different varieties, including the Xox box, the I Love You box, the Be Mine box, and the Be My Galentine box. Each of the four boxes included a different variety of the brand's cupcakes: Red Velvet, Dark Chocolate, Vanilla, Raspberry Chocolate Chip, and Chocolate Marshmallow. The festive flavors also have fitting decorations, like colorful sprinkles, pink and red hearts, and V-Day sayings.

Courtesy of Sprinkles

Based off of the company's email to Elite Daily, you'll be able to get a box of cupcakes that say "BE MY GALENTINE," along with boxes that say "I LOVE YOU," "BE MINE," and more. Therefore, whether you're celebrating Galentine's Day, Valentine's Day, or both, you'll have a ton of cupcakes to choose from. You can snag each gift box for between $50 and $57 each, varying by location.

Courtesy of Sprinkles

Now, you might be wondering where you can purchase these fun and romantic offerings. Once your favorite Galentine's Day cupcake (of gift box) is available, you can go online and pre-order it. Then, according to the company, you'll have to pick it up at any Sprinkles location nationwide. If you're having trouble finding your closest Sprinkles location, you can go ahead and check out this list.

While you're waiting for Galentine's Day and Valentine's Day to come, you might want to check out one of Sprinkles' latest brunch-inspired offerings, called the Stuffed French Toast cupcake. According to Sprinkles' email, the yellow cupcake is filled with raspberry curd and topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting (YUM). If you're hoping to give it a try while you wait, you can grab one from Feb. 15, 2019 to Feb. 18, 2019, according to Sprinkles. I don't know about you, but I definitely wouldn't mind replacing my go-to brunch dish with one of those.