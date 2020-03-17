Spring is arguably the best season of the year. Everything from its colorful personality to the new beginnings it brings along with it are more than enough to look forward to... usually. Unfortunately, however, spring equinox 2020 will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Cancer, and Aquarius.

Also known as the vernal equinox or Ostara, the spring equinox is seen as a celebration for different cultures around the world. Celebrating the spring season — which begins on Thursday, March 19 at 11:50 p.m ET — really means you survived another harsh winter. After all, your ancestors used to prepare for the winter’s wrath for months in advance in order to push through the darkness. The only thing they had left was hope; simply knowing the sun would eventually shed its warm rays for the flowers to bloom was enough reason to stay strong. Sounds tragic, especially while living in the 21st century, but it definitely puts things into perspective.

Anyway, here's why Taurus, Cancer, and Aquarius are in for a challenging first day of spring:

Taurus: You're Torn Between Having Freedom Vs. Stability

Cheer up, Taurus. I get it, no one likes the 12th house, but there's really nothing for you to fear. Besides, you're one step closer to your birthday season and solar return. This area of your chart has everything to do with closure, dreams, self-undoing, and surrender. Now the question is, are you willing to let go? Do you trust the universe?

On the day of the equinox, especially late in the evening, your sultry planetary ruler, Venus, will be at odds with the moon via your ambitious 10th house of career, authority, and reputation in the world. Venus wants pleasure, comfort, and self-indulgence; the moon in Aquarius, however, will challenge your independence and authority. Listen to your intuition; don't be stubborn.

Cancer: You're Rebelling Against Your Prior Commitments

There's something about Aries season, Cancer. Aside from this energy being somewhat challenging for you to begin with, it also comes into your life full throttle — as it does for everyone else — and you're not a fan of anything remotely aggressive.

However, before diving deep into the season itself, let's talk about the day of the spring equinox. The moon — your planetary ruler — will be traveling through rebellious Aquarius via your eighth house of sex, taboos, intimate unions, and joint ventures, while squaring off with Venus via your 11th house of teams, tribes and, social spheres. To break free, or to not break free, that is the question. It really boils down to one thing: your priorities; what you consider priority and what you value most. Think about it.

Aquarius: You're Arguing With Your Family Members

Being rebellious is part of your charm, but it also tends to get you in trouble, Aquarius. You don't have to stop being who you are, especially not around your loved ones, but everything starts and ends with learning how to compromise. To a certain extent, of course. Although, with the moon transiting through your sign, you'll more than likely be in the mood to detach from usual programming.

Meanwhile, with Venus and your planetary ruler, Uranus, hovering over your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation, there could be some tension between you and your personal life, whether it be the relationships you have with your relatives, or the amount of comfort you feel in your own home. Take a deep breath. Something's gotta give.