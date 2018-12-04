With a month less to go in 2018, all I can say is wow what a year it has been. It has been a whirlwind of news events and everything in between. But there's nothing like the tune of a good song to keep you going when the world, uh, seems a little crazy. You've probably got your own playlist for when the going gets rough, but Spotify's top songs of 2018 say so much about what this year has been.

According to Spotify, 191 million people across the globe streamed music from the app in 2018. What were they listening to? Spotify has rounded up the top songs of 2018. You probably won't be too surprised by most of these, and chances are these songs made an appearance or two in your listening cue this year. These are the top songs of 2018 that made the list for listeners in the U.S., according to Spotify:

God's Plan - Drake SAD! - XXXTENTACION Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) - Post Malone Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD Nice For What - Drake

Yeah, basically. It has been a huge year for Drake, so it comes as no surprise that he made the top five twice. The rapper released his fifth album "Scorpion" in late June and, almost right away, the album got 10 million streams per hour, according to Spotify. "God's Plan," which was an instant hit, always seems to be playing no matter where I go. Kudos to Drake for claiming the No. 1 spot.

Allow me to break down the rest of the top songs. We can't talk about 2018 without rehashing XXXTENTACION's song "SAD!" The song touches on his bouts of depression following the end of a relationship. Been there, done that. Gotta be honest though, the title alone reminds of something President Donald Trump might say. (Kinda like this tweet from Jan. 2016.)

I'm seriously having a moment over Post Malone. He is easily my favorite new artist. It seems I'm not alone in my feelings since his song "Psycho" made the top songs of 2018, according to Spotify. It's been a year of craziness — and the nonstop news cycle does not seem like it will be slowing down anytime soon. Which brings me to "Lucid Dreams" by Juice WRLD, because that's basically what I've been having all year long.

If you're curious, Spotify also released information about the top most streamed albums of 2018 based on data from the streaming serving. Here are the top five albums that made list:

Scorpion - Drake beerbongs & bentleys - Post Malone ? - XXXTENTACION Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa ÷ - Ed Sheeran

Right now, you can get three months of Spotify Premium for $0.99 a month for the first three months. After that, the cost per month jumps to $9.99, but that's really not so bad considering you will have access to all of your favorite music, sans commercials. If 2018 is anything like 2019, you are going to need music to help you get through it. Might as well sign up for a Spotify account now. Here's to hoping that 2019 brings just as many amazing songs as 2018 did, but with a little less madness.