Now that the holidays are just around the corner, I'm ready to bust out the ugly sweaters, gather around the fireplace, and jam out to some classic Christmas jingles. Since I have a Spotify account, it's super simple to shuffle through a holiday playlist or search for new tunes to listen to. But with the holiday parties I'm hosting this year, I honestly don't know if my old speakers just will cut it. Thankfully, Spotify's 2019 Google Home Mini giveaway is here just in time to crank up the tunes for the holidays.

Spotify announced that beginning Oct. 22, Spotify Premium members can claim a Google Home Mini absolutely free, with no strings attached. The company is giving away millions of devices, per the official Spotify blog post, so if you want to get your hands on a free Google Home mini, just head over to the Spotify Premium website. There, you can sign up for the promotion if you're either a Premium Individual or the Premium Family master account holder. If you don't have a Spotify account yet, you're still eligible to claim a free Google Home Mini after you sign up for a monthly subscription. You'll have to choose between a Premium Individual account, which costs $9.99 per month for one account, or a Family plan, which costs $14.99 per month for up to six accounts. The Spotify Family plan, IMO, is a great deal, since for less than double the price of an Individual account, you and your kin can enjoy unlimited ad-free music.

The Google Home Mini offer ends Nov. 15 and it's only while supplies last, so I'd hurry when claiming your freebie on the Spotify Premium website. After all, the Google Home Mini is a well-reviewed smart speaker and a popular device for those looking to enjoy some tunes around the house. According to the press release, you can easily request your fave tunes with a simple command. So, your fave Ariana Grande or Rihanna song can be on in literally seconds if you start your request with "Hey Google."

Spotify is also partnering with Google to roll out new features to make it even easier to jam out via the Google Home Mini, so I'd keep an eye out for that. Spotify began the Google Home Mini giveaway last year for Spotify Premium Family members, and the company is upping the ante for this year's giveaway. Marc Hazan, Spotify's Vice President Premium Partnerships, shared his excitement about the upgraded 2019 giveaway. In press materials sent to Elite Daily, Hazan said:

At our core, Spotify Premium wants to make it easy to enjoy your favorite music anytime, anywhere. We were delighted by the response of our first Google Home Mini offer last year, which is why we’re excited to extend our partnership with Google and expand the offer to now include both Family and Individual Premium plans.

He continued, "With the holidays just around the corner, Spotify and Google Home Mini are helping you fill your homes with music you love by simply using your voice."

Spotify's giveaway of the Google Home Mini is truly an early Christmas gift for any music lover. It's time to claim your freebie, blast the music, and spread some holiday cheer.