If you've ever dreamed about being one of the royals or waking up in a castle with your SO and enjoying a luxe breakfast, then you're not alone. This is a popular fantasy, and one vacation company is taking it into consideration right now, granting lucky ladies and lads the chance to travel to Ireland and spend a night in a castle for free. A free night stay in a castle in Ireland with Brendan Vacations is probably the hottest deal out there at the moment.

This is the perfect opportunity for you and your SO to take your first vacation together or celebrate a major milestone, like moving into a cute apartment or getting engaged. If you were looking for a sign to take a trip abroad and have romantic dinners together across the pond, then this is it. Granted, staying in a castle might not have been part of your original itinerary or travel budget. But this deal takes care of those price tags for you — covering the cost of fairytale-like gardens and access to luxurious amenities for an entire night.

Not to mention, it's perfectly timed with St. Patrick's Day. You can celebrate in pubs and drink fresh Guinness with the love of your life before hitting the hay in a chic castle. Simply grab your laptop and follow the steps to land the romantic #vacay of your dreams.

The free night stay is currently available on select bookings and customized itineraries via Brendan Vacations. In order to score the sweet deal, you must book your trip before March 31, 2020. When you book your stay, you'll be able to combine this exciting deal with one for $300 off airfare. However, it should be noted that this airfare voucher is one per couple.

When you're navigating the deal, you'll have a choice of over 20 castles and other accommodations within Ireland to stay. Some will come with easy access to the Cliffs of Moher and the Ring of Kerry, like Abbeyglen Castle. The itinerary — which is suggested but also customizable — called "Ireland's Sparkling Gems" is eight days long and will bring you to popular towns and cities throughout the country.

On the contrary, others will take you on adventurous excursions to places that might be lesser known to the average traveler. For example, if you choose to participate in the "Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way" itinerary and stay in the Lough Rynn Castle for a night (for free), then you'll head to the Aran Islands and into Connemara National Park.

The decision is entirely up to you, and will require doing some prior research and flipping through a guidebook so you can choose the one experience you really want to have. Once you make a decision, though, request a quote and book a romantic trip that you and your partner will remember forever.