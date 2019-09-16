I know it's hard to believe, but it's almost time to say goodbye to summer for good and welcome sweater weather with open arms (and maybe a flight or two). There's nothing quite like getting into the swing of the season than by jet-setting to a location where you can see the colorful display of changing leaves, and it's even better if you don't have to put a serious dent in your wallet to do so. Luckily, Southwest Airlines' September 2019 4-day flight sale has plenty of $59 fares to leaf-turning hot spots like Boston and Providence to choose from, so get ready to embrace the changing seasons in the most festive way possible.

Wannabe travelers have four days from Monday, Sept. 16 through Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get in on the airline's latest seasonal flight sale, which starts at just $59 for a one-way flight. Considering that Southwest doesn't have baggage fees (you can bring two carry-ons and two checked bags without paying a dime) or flight change fees, this is a complete steal in my opinion. If you've been looking for the perfect time to book some post-Halloween travels, this Southwest sale looks like a good bet, as you can score deals on continental U.S. travel from Oct. 31 through Dec. 18, 2019. Meanwhile, travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico is only valid until Dec. 5 while international travel deals are valid until Dec. 11.

Some of the fares I noticed right off the bat include $59 flights from Baltimore to Boston as well as from Washington D.C. to Providence. If you're looking for a classic fall destination where you'll be able to fully embrace sweater weather and the changing leaves, these are perfect locations to live out your very own fall Hallmark movie storyline.

Stocksy/Mark Fleming

Conversely, if you're still in denial that patio season is pretty much over and you want to extend the summer vibes as much as possible, I also saw $59 fares to warm weather destinations like Fort Lauderdale and Orlando as well as Reno and San Diego. There's plenty to choose from, so I'd look through the different options on the flight sale page to pick what getaway appeals the most to you.

As with all flight sales, there are a few caveats when you're getting fares this low. I looked at the fine print of the promotion, and it looks like the sale prices are only valid on nonstop service where indicated or on a single connecting service otherwise, so I'd keep that in mind when booking. While blackout dates do apply, they're pretty run of the mill. Per the fine print, all U.S. travel is blacked out around Thanksgiving from Nov. 22 through Dec. 3, so I'd look elsewhere if you're trying to buy those Turkey Day flights now.

Last but not least, travelers can only fly out on certain days of the week for some locations, so I'd keep that in mind if you were hoping to score a weekend getaway. According to the fine print, "continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays," so you're probably going to want to request some OOO days if you want to take advantage of this sale. In addition to restrictions on certain domestic routes like Ft. Myers, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, and Las Vegas, it looks like traveling internationally is only valid during the week from Monday through Thursday. Mexico and Puerto Rico have select flight timelines too, so I'd check those out if you're looking into those destinations.

Again, these sale fares are only sticking around until Thursday, so I'd talk to any travel companions and browse through the options leaving from your home destination so you can book your dream fall vacay before the week is over.