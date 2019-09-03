Now that summer is pretty much over, it's time to switch gears and focus on planning out an exciting fall season. With cooler weather and plenty of holidays, fall is the perfect time to pack in a vacation. Southwest Airlines' Fall 2019 Flight Sale is the best place to start if you've got your eyes set on a relaxing getaway.

Here's the lowdown on Southwest's nationwide Fall Sale. The cheap flight fares are valid for purchases made from Sept. 3 through Sept. 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT, per the airline, so you'll want to act fast to make sure you don't miss out on this grand opportunity. The sky truly is the limit with this promotion — to get started, head over to the Southwest Fall Sale website where you can scan for destinations that peak your interest and prices that are bargains.

Before you get off to searching for your dream vacay, note that there are certain restrictions on the Fall Sale that you'll want to keep an eye out for. First, you'll need to purchase your ticket 2 days in advance before you travel, unless you're traveling between islands in Hawaii. In that case, you'll need to purchase your flight 14 days in advance. Another important condition is that travel within the continental United States is valid from Sept. 24, 2019 through March 4, 2020, so you'll want to make sure to book your your getaway during this period. For those who have their sights on a trip abroad, international travel for this promotion is valid Sept. 24, 2019 through Dec. 11, 2019 and Jan. 7, 2019 through March 5, 2020.

You'll also want to make note of blackout dates. The holiday season is a super busy time for traveling, so make sure to check out the specific blackout dates in November, December, and January where the sale doesn't apply. Unfortunately, a lot of dates around Thanksgiving (Nov. 28, 2019), Christmas (Dec. 25, 2019), and New Year's (Jan. 1, 2020) are blacked out. You can read more about the blackout dates and the official Terms and Conditions by scrolling down Southwest's Fall Sale page.

There are so many options for cheap flights during the Fall Sale, no matter what your starting destination is in the United States. Using Southwest's Low Fare search engine I quickly found some exciting flights, such as the West Coast $59 one-way flight from Los Angeles, California to Portland, Oregon and a $59 trip for the reverse route, coming from Portland. Another great itinerary is the $69 one-way flight from New Orleans, Louisiana to Atlanta, Georgia. For East Coast folks, check out the $67 one-way flight from Boston, Massachusetts to Jacksonville, Florida. Hopping down south for a weekend getaway is the perfect fall treat — besides the warm weather, there's plenty to enjoy in the Northeastern part of Florida. Jacksonville is a city where city life meets natural wonders, so you can fill your days exploring the city's 22 miles of beaches, enjoying the abundant amount of museums, and savoring the creative coastal cuisine.

Even if summer really is over now, it looks like there's still plenty of time to enjoy a holiday thanks to Southwest's Fall Sale. I'm looking forward to welcoming the fall season with a much needed vacay.