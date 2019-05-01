Now that May is finally here, it's time to toss all your winter gear into storage to get ready for summer. Even though the official beginning of summer is almost two months away, there is no denying that the weather is starting to heat up. As the days get longer, I can't help but find myself planning all the summer trips I want to take once the season finally arrives. If you also have some top destinations on your wanderlust wish list, then you'll be interested in Southwest Airlines' May 2019 flight sale, because it includes cheap fares to all the summer hot spots.

If you keep a close watch on the low-cost airline's website, then you probably know the company offers flight sales on a regular basis. Sometimes they have fun name, like last week's "Post-worthy Paradise" flight sale that ended on April 25 and included international fares with picturesque views, but other times they're just straightforward deals. The current May sale doesn't have a whimsical name, but it does have a firm deadline you need to book by to take advantage of the deals. According to the Southwest Airlines website, you need to purchase your ticket by May 2, 2019.

Also, keep in mind the tickets are nonrefundable, and you need to purchase your discounted ticket 21 days ahead of your planned travel — so you should start mapping out your summer getaways ASAP.

Why is it worth it to plan a trip or two to take advantage of Southwest's current flight deals? Well, some of the deep discounts include a $49 one-way flight from Atlanta, Georgia, to Nashville, Tennessee. With Nashville rising in stock as one of the must-see summer spots, I'd for sure jump on any discounted flights to Music City.

Looking for a different southern destination? You can also snag an $89 one-way flight from Austin, Texas, to New Orleans, Louisiana. A summer-perfect beach trip could be all yours for just $71 with this one-way ticket deal from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (international travel is valid Aug. 30 through Sept. 30). Want to head to the beach without grabbing your passport? You can also score a $69 one-way ticket to San Diego, California, from El Paso, Texas.

With more than 30 departure cities included in the sale, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the discounted flights. As with everything that seems too good to be true, there is a little fine print to keep in mind as you book. Deals on continental travel in the U.S. are good from May 21 through June 12 and from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2. The blackout dates for continental U.S. travel include May 23, May 24, May 27, Aug. 30, and Sept. 2. The U.S. deals are also only valid on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with some exceptions for different cities and international travel.

Again, the sale ends on Thursday, May 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so send out those group texts ASAP to see where the crew wants to travel on the cheap this summer. Deep discounts on flights to your fave summer destinations await you.