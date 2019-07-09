There are few things more exciting than booking an impromptu trip, especially when you're booking a much-needed getaway for the chilly fall and winter months. If you've recently been bitten by the travel bug and want some guidance on getting started with your adventure planning, look no further than Southwest Airlines' summer fares. Southwest Airlines July 2019 flight sale fares are as low as $59, so start packing without expecting to strain your wallet too much.

From July 9 to July 18, 2019, Southwest Airlines is offering several low fares on flights within the continental U.S., flights providing inter-island travel in Hawaii, and flights to and from Central America, the Caribbean, and Puerto Rico starting at just $59 for a one-way ticket for fall and winter travel.

Southwest Airlines regularly offers flight sales and travel deals for the wanderlust-stricken — sometimes the deals are pretty specific, like the company's April Post-Worthy Paradise sale that offered discounted tickets for coastal vacays. Other times, the deals are more general, like Southwest's May 2019 flight deals that included tickets as low as $49.

Though July's flight fare discounts don't have a particular beach-y or summer-y theme, they're still reasonable and affordable AF. Some flights with the under $60 price tag include travel from: Chicago, Illinois to Cincinnati, Ohio; Baltimore, Maryland to Boston, Massachusetts; Boise, Idaho to Spokane, Washington; Las Vegas, Nevada to Phoenix, Arizona; and Salt Lake City, Utah to Las Vegas, Nevada. Whether you want to visit the desert landscape in the south western region of the U.S. or catch up on some American history in New England, Southwest has an under-$60 fare for you.

Feel like you can swing a little bit more for different destinations? For $129 or under you can get from: New York, New York to Austin, Texas; San Francisco, California to Dallas, Texas, Washington, D.C. to Atlanta, Georgia; and Seattle, Washington to Denver, Colorado. If your budget is roughly double $59, you can travel farther distances on your one-way ticket.

It's important to note that these fares and deals aren't without some restrictions. If you plan to take advantage of Southwest Airlines' July 2019 deal, your travel has to be limited within certain time periods. If you plan to travel within the continental U.S. or Inter-island Hawaii, you need to plan travel between the dates of September 3 and December 18, 2019. Those planning to book travel to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico can do so between September 4 and December 5, 2019. For folks looking to go international like Cabos San Lucas, Mexico or Montego Bay, Jamaica, travel dates need to be between September 3 and December 11, 2019.

With 100 cities included in Southwest Airlines' July 2019 summer deal, customers can get a lot of good travel options for pretty reasonable prices. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and book that fall or winter trip before this deal comes to a close on July 18. Your future self and your future self's bank account will thank you.