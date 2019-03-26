She's the star of pretty much the most popular show on television and she also happens to be engaged to Joe Jonas. She's done so much you'd think she's been around for centuries, but Sophie Turner's quote about getting engaged young shows she's really just an old soul. “I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” she told the Rolling Stone reporter. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know—I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

BTW, for any diehard Turner fans fact-checking this, Cosmopolitan reports that she is 23 now but she was 22 when she gave the interview.

And, no, you didn't misread that... she did say she's also met enough girls, as well as guys. When the reporter asked her a follow-up question about the remark, she simply shrugged and gave a pretty matter-of-fact explanation. “Everyone experiments," she said. "It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

Jonas and Turner first announced their engagement over a year ago in October of 2017. Each one posted the same picture of her ring-clad hand resting on top of his with complementary captions. He captioned his picture, "She said yes." She captioned hers, "I said yes."

Nice and simple, ya know?

“I’m still like, ‘Holy sh*t! I’m engaged,’” the Game of Thrones star told Marie Claire in its May 2018 Fresh Faces issue. “There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you.”

But Turner isn't buying into that misconception at all. “It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person,” the actress continued. “But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

Jonas recently shared some deets about their upcoming nuptials during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden alongside his two brothers.

"We're gonna get married this year," he told Corden. "We're gonna have a summer wedding. I'm looking forward to it. It's gonna be a lot of fun."

He also gave a heads up that some of his groomsmen might get a little roughed up before the actual ceremony.

"You know, her family is all from England and so... I thought for the first time I'd be marrying into a family where I would become a soccer fan —or a football fan — and find my allegiance to a team," he explained. "So her whole family doesn't like football. They like rugby. So now I have to figure that out and they have a flag rugby game at the wedding and a flag football game. So... if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms I'll be very proud."

OK, so, consider yourself warned when you see a bunch of black eyed Jonases in the wedding pic.

Corden also asked Jonas if he learned any lessons from his brothers' wedding ceremonies.

"They were both absolutely beautiful," he started off. "All 18 of Nick's was amazing. Kevin had a snowstorm during his wedding so maybe don't get married in December. And, for Nick, there was quite a few but I would say stick to one. One and done."

Looking forward to seeing pics of their one wedding!