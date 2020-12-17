Sophie Turner is not happy with the anti-masker crowd. The star has made it impossibly clear she has a no excuse policy for those leaving their masks at home. In fact, she made an especially valid point as to why it's an unacceptable choice. Sophie Turner's Instagram message to anti-maskers is a must-read.

Turner is known for being blunt, and she didn't hold back in the least when addressing anti-maskers on Dec. 16.

"If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart," she firmly said in a video on her Instagram story. "And that's the tea," she added.

Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their daughter Willa in July, and while they've been private about the details, Turner's message was the first time she spoke out about the day she gave birth. It wasn't the first time Turner slammed people for not taking the pandemic seriously. When actress Evangeline Lilly said life was "business as usual" for her in March and refused to quarantine, Turner instantly clapped back.

“Don’t be f*cking stupid,” Turner said. “Even if you count your ‘freedom over your health.’ I don’t give a f*ck about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”

You can see Turner's latest message for anti-maskers below.

Turner previously revealed how she and her hubby are spending their time in quarantine. During a March 2020 interview with Conan O'Brien, Turner revealed her introvert side, admitting she doesn't mind staying at home in the least.

"If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me," she said. "I only leave the house once a day to walk my dogs and that's it."

She continued; "Joe's a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him spend time with me. It's prison for him, but it's great for me."

Everyone has their own way of passing their time under quarantine at home, but, once you step outside, wearing a mask should be a no-brainer. And that's the tea.