We’ve been watching Sophie Turner on Game of Thrones for years, her character, Sansa Stark, transforming from a scared, naïve girl to a powerhouse ready for battle. Turner made her first debut on the show back in 2011, and in the eight years since, she has become a new kind of British wonder woman within the beauty and fashion industry. And she gave Elite Daily tons of insight into the happenings of her beauty routine, from maintaining her platinum blonde locks to getting red-carpet ready.

Wella Professionals is one of multiple brands featuring Turner’s face (and hair) on their campaigns, and it’s pretty easy to see why: While Turner’s personality couldn’t be more down-to-Earth, her hair color is almost otherworldly. “I have naturally blonde hair, so when my roots come through, it’s not a big deal,” Turner tells Elite Daily in an exclusive interview. “I actually think it looks cool when my roots come through.” Yes, definitely down-to-Earth.

Turner’s trusted hair colorist, Sonya Dove, calls the celebrity’s platinum hue a “Crystal blonde,” because “it makes it sound expensive,” Turner laughs. It might sound expensive, but the way Turner describes the upkeep to me doesn’t sound too excessive. “[Sonya] normally dyes it every six to nine months, and I use a bunch of products from Wella’s new Invigo line to keep it healthy and brass-free.”

Some of Turner’s favorite picks from the line include the Invigo Brilliance Booster and the Blonde Recharge Shampoo and Conditioner. “The Brilliance Booster makes your hair super shiny and soft, while the shampoo and conditioner really preserve your hair color and prevent it from looking brassy and yellow over time,” explains Turner.

Before a big carpet event, Turner tells me that Sonya will dye her hair a week prior (if she needs a touchup) with the Wella Koleston Perfect with Me hair dye, while her hairstylist, Christian Wood, works his magic to create a hairstyle that will complement whatever outfit Turner’s wearing that evening. “Christian can pretty much do any hairstyle on the spot, and he’s actually one of the quickest hair artists I’ve ever worked with,” says Turner. “He can literally do my hair in 20 minutes — we’ve been working together for three or four years, and I really trust him a lot.”

Of course, with a red-carpet event comes a red-carpet makeup look, too. To prep her skin on the day of a big event, Turner’s makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, concocts a fizzy, bubbly mask he makes himself and applies it to her skin while Turner wears under-eye patches to help de-puff any bags. After applying moisturizer, Vanngo massages Turner’s face to reduce puffiness and promote circulation. In terms of makeup, Turner tells me that Vanngo uses Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation ($64, sephora.com), Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate ($85, sephora.com), and Tom Ford Eyeshadow Quads ($88, nordstrom.com), among other products, to create her look.

After a big red-carpet event, Turner prefers to take a few days off from makeup and “let her skin breathe.” “I actually like walking around with no makeup on, especially in this weather where your skin is so dry and your makeup will just get cakey anyway,” she tells me. Turner’s a big fan of using La Mer Crème de la Mer ($175, sephora.com) on days her skin is feeling super dry, and Boscia’s Cactus Water Moisturizer ($38, sephora.com) on days when she’s not as dry. “It’s only, like, 40 bucks from Sephora and it’s so thin, so you can put your makeup on top of it and it won’t move around and get weird,” she says. “It feels like silk on the skin, honestly.”

When Turner does decide to wear makeup on her days off, she reaches for the Diorskin Forever Undercover Foundation ($52, sephora.com), and the Dior Diorshow Mascara ($30, sephora.com). “Marc Jacobs lip liners and lipsticks are my favorite by far,” she raves. “He has the most extensive lipliner collection, and I absolutely swear by him.” We then both gush over our obsession with Charlotte Tilbury and Tom Ford makeup.

I thought our new shared bond over high-end makeup brands would help me get some secret deets on the final season of Game of Thrones, but Turner was pretty tight-lipped about it. When asked if Sansa would go through any major beauty transformations in the final season, Turner laughs as she says, “Hmm, how do I answer this diplomatically?” Her answer: “possibly.” I guess we’re just going to have to wait until April to whether or Sansa starts sporting a new look!