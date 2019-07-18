Arguably, the best part of the Jonas Brothers is the Jonas Wives. The boy band's better halves (LOL) are serious sister goals — blood-related or not. They sing at their husbands' shows together, they celebrate holidays together, and they send each other the sweetest messages on special occasions. Like, you need to see Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas' birthday Instagrams for Priyanka Chopra. They are total besties for life.

On July 18, Priyanka Chopra turned 37, and her sisters-in-law couldn't help but wish their fellow gal pal the best day ever. Sophie and Danielle Jonas celebrated by sharing the sweetest snaps on Instagram.

Danielle, who is married to Kevin Jonas, uploaded a photo of herself sitting on top of Chopra, who is holding onto her waist like real buds. The two ladies are both sitting on top of Nick and they are all laughs and smiles in the black-and-white capture. Aww... The photo is incredibly sweet. I can just imagine how many other wonderful moments the sisters-in-law share with one another.

"Happy birthday @priyankachopra! I hope your day is as bright and beautiful as you. Love you!" wrote Jonas. Aww... I love you girlies too.

Turner, who is married to Joe Jonas, also sent well wishes to Chopra over Instagram stories. In the heartwarming image, Turner and Chopra are hugging one another super tight while throwing hilariously cute mean mugs at the camera. Turner added her own flair by placing crowns on their heads and a dancing baby in the upper right corner. Nice touch. She captioned the photo, "Happy birthday to my sis. Love you.” Aww... I love you two girlies together, too.

Sophie Turner/Instagram

Of course, Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, also wished his wife a happy birthday. It's also important to note that this birthday is kinda extra special for the newlyweds. It basically marks the anniversary of Nick and Priyanka's engagement to one another. Last year, Nick whisked Chopra off to Crete for her birthday. Though, he waited until midnight to pop the special question so her future birthday celebrations wouldn't coincide with their engagement anniversary.

Nick uploaded a photo of Chopra in traditional Indian garb to his Instagram with the caption: "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."

Read that again. "Light of my world. My whole heart!" Sigh... give me a moment to wipe the tears off of my keyboard... Nick's adoration for his significant other gives me all the feels. And, can you believe they only went on three official dates before tying the knot?! I'm still waiting for a text back from my crush.

The Jonas Brothers and the Jonas Sisters (can you tell I'm trying to make it a thing?) all seem super close, with the entire clan being spotted out together on several occasions. They are ultimate marriage goals. I don't know about you, but I think getting new BFFs along with your husband is like hitting the marriage jackpot. Hmm... Now, how do I manifest winning big?