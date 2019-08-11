The best things in life are quite simple. My list includes long summer days, picnics at the park, and of course, mouthwatering comfort food. Thankfully, Sonic is about to make the summer even hotter with the return of its limited edition Philly Cheesesteaks. It's the season's greatest comeback. Here's the lowdown on the return of the popular menu item as well as Sonic's new "extra long" Philly Cheesesteaks.

Sonic introduced the Philly Cheesesteak in Oct. 2018 to hungry fans. In an Oct. 2018 press release, Sonic explains: "With a footlong full of irresistible flavor, Sonic guests will be able to indulge in a bold and tasty cheesesteak in a whole new way at their favorite drive-in."

The menu item quickly became a popular hit, even being referred to as a rival to Subway's Footlong Sandwiches. It's no surprise, then, that the fan favorite is back at Sonic this year! This time, it'll be available in different sizes to fit your individual needs. For those looking to grab a Philly Cheesesteak as a small snack at the beach, go for the six-inch option. If you really just can't get enough of the Philly Cheesesteaks and want to go all out, it's your lucky day. For a bargain deal at $4.29, you can get a Philly Cheesesteak in an "Extra Long" size. You know what that means — extra meat and cheese! This is a serious game changer for Cheesesteak lovers looking to up their summertime meal.

It's not just sizes, there are also options for the variety of Philly Cheesesteaks. You can choose between Classic and Spicy for a snag at $3.99. The Classic is a delectable combination of grilled steak, onions, cheese sauce and mayo. For OG Philly Cheesesteak fans, it doesn't get better than this traditional recipe.

If you're in the mood for some tangy goodness, prepare yourself for the Spicy. With grilled steak, onions, cheese saucy, Baja sauce and spicy jalapeños, this Philly Cheesesteak is bound to satisfy all your zesty needs. The iconic flavor will surely turn up the heat and entertain your taste buds.

Before you enjoy your flavorful sandwich, it's important to note that the limited edition Philly Cheesesteak is only available at participating locations. You'll want to check out the Sonic's website to make sure that your Philly Cheesesteak needs are near you (and if not, it may be time to start packing for a road-trip).

Fans last year raved about the new menu item at Sonic, so rest assured this comeback will be good. Those who had the opportunity to try it like @RogueHunter65 on Twitter gave high praises to the Philly Cheesesteak, sharing "We had it yesterday and it was awesome." There were also others who couldn't wait to get their hands on the meaty combo. Twitter user @BadAxxKeedy commented, "This looks good."

It looks like Sonic's Philly Cheesesteak is making waves amongst all kinds of fans of the gooey cheese and meat duo. It's time to head out the door and get your new "Extra Long" Philly Cheesesteak!