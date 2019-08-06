When it comes to dessert, cookie dough is my favorite. I always opt for chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream or freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies, which is why I'm really excited about Sonic's new desserts. The famous drive-in is now offering two treats that are filled with edible cookie dough pieces. On top of that, Sonic's Big Scoop Cookie Dough Blast and Sundae are topped with huge scoops of gooey cookie dough, which makes 'em even better. If you're someone who loves a cookie-infused dessert (like me), then you're probably going to love these selections.

Sonic unveiled its new Big Scoop Cookie Dough Blast and Big Scoop Cookie Dough Sundae on Monday, Aug. 5 — and the company's announcement will get you hungry for dessert. As I previously mentioned, each option features pieces of cookie dough and a jumbo cookie dough scoop, which makes either selection a delicious choice. However, even though they both include chunks of cookie dough, each one is different in its own way.

To be more specific, the Blast is a blended treat and the Sundae is a serving of ice cream that's topped with goodies. With that being said, think about the kind of desserts that you usually go for and figure out which one you'll like better. You can also just try 'em both, because the more cookie dough, the better.

Now, you're probably wondering what's inside each cookie dough-filled option. I'll start with the Big Scoop Cookie Dough Blast. According to Sonic, the Blast is a blended treat that's made with Sonic's Real Ice Cream and pieces of cookie dough. Per the drive-in, the Blast is also topped with a scoop of edible cookie dough that adds even more sweetness to the mix. I haven't tried it yet, but it sounds like an extra thick cookie dough milkshake. However, according to the company, the Blast is "thick and spoonable" — so make sure you have a spoon at hand.

Sonic's new Big Scoop Cookie Dough Sundae has a lot of similarities to the Blast, but it's packed differently. According to the company, the Sundae is also made with Sonic's Real Ice Cream — but it's topped with cookie dough pieces (instead of being blended with them). Like the Blast, the Sundae is also made with a large scoop of cookie dough on top. However, unlike the blended treat, the Sundae boasts a later of drizzled caramel that adds a different flavor to the dessert.

TBH, both options sound delicious and I'm really excited about 'em.

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Apparently, I'm not the only one who's looking forward to the new treats. Scott Uehlein, the vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic, talked about the desserts in a press release. He said,

With two different ways to enjoy sweet and creamy cookie dough, the Big Scoop Cookie Dough Blast and Sundae are just what cookie dough lovers have been dreaming of, without having to sneak a bite of dough when no one was looking. For too long, we’ve been told not to eat the cookie dough, but our delicious, edible chocolate chip cookie dough is combined with our rich and creamy Real Ice Cream for a dessert that is both familiar and original.

If you're hoping to try the new sweets, find your local Sonic and head to the drive-in. As always, save room for dessert.