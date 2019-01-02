As the new year gets underway, Sonic is starting the year off right by bringing back a few favorite burger menu items for your next meal. The fast-food restaurant, which is known for its deliciously cheap menu items, is wasting no time bringing back customer favorites to its drive-up service. Sonic's $2.99 Carhop Classic with Signature Slingers is back for a limited time and I'm already so hungry. Make sure you place your order before the burgers head back into retirement.

Sonic isn't a restaurant I visit with any regularity, but I might have to change that after reading about the fast-food establishments latest menu items. The Carhop Classic gives you the option to choose between two meals. First up, you can order a Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger made from 100 percent beef and a side of Medium Tots. Your other option sounds equally as tasty and includes a Classic Sonic Signature Slinger and side of Medium Tots. The Classic Sonic Signature Slinger is made with a blend of mushrooms, 100 percent beef, and seasonings, according to Sonic.

Sonic's Carhop Classic with Signature Slingers meal costs less than $3 all day long. If you are familiar with Sonic, you probably are aware that the fast-food chain offers a legit happy hour. (I'm talking like half-priced drinks and slushes, as well as $0.99 corn dogs from 2-4 p.m. every day.) The $2.99 price tag for the Carhop Classic meal might make it seem like it is only offered during happy hour. Well, I'm happy to tell you that it's not on happy hour. You can get Sonic's Carhop Classic meal for $2.99 all day long for lunch and dinner. Sadly, like most good things in life, this deal will eventually come to an end. I'm not sure just how long the Carhop Classic will be available, but you can find it on Sonic menus for a limited time.

Additionally, Sonic is also bringing back its Signature Sliders as a standalone menu item for a limited time. I've never had a Classic Sonic Signature Slider but the pictures on Sonic's website are seriously making my mouth water. The Classic Signature Slinger from Sonic features a 100 percent beef patty mixed with mushrooms and other seasonings. The burger is topped with melted cheese, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and is placed in between a "bakery quality" brioche roll, according to Sonic. TBH, it looks pretty fancy for a fast food burger.

The Bacon Melt Sonic Signature Slinger is also served up on a soft and pillowy brioche slider bun. The patty is a blend of 100 percent beef, mushrooms, and other seasonings for added flavor. This slinger is topped with melted cheese, mayo, and crispy bacon. Any time you add bacon to a burger (especially when it's been crisped to perfection), it's almost guaranteed to be a winner.

One of my New Year's resolutions is to do more cooking at home. Although, it seems my 2019 cooking goal is now being completely derailed now that Sonic has brought back these juicy burger options. I'm not mad about it.