Sofia Richie's Zodiac Sign Means She's A Charismatic Partner

Model Sofia Richie was reportedly born on Aug. 24 1998, making her a grounded and intellectual Virgo. Between her unconventional childhood as the daughter of Lionel Richie and her early start in the modeling industry, it's clear that Sofia isn't slowing down any time soon. Sofia Richie's zodiac sign further suggests that at her core, she is a hard-working perfectionist who's constantly striving for excellence. When it comes to dating, according to Astrologer Danny Larkin, this rooted earth sign is known for being a charming conversationalist that will reel you in with their charismatic personality.

"Virgo will charm your socks off by remembering the obscure minutiae you blurted out hours ago and circle back with a clever joke," wrote Larkin for Vice."It’s not just the devil that’s in the details—Virgo’s there, too!" Even the smallest of details won't go unnoticed by this observant bae. For this reason, they can always be relied upon to remember important dates and events like birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions. "If you and Virgo fall for each other, you are in for a delightful adventure," added Larkin. "This quick-witted sign will pick up on the funniest little things in movies that you can have a laugh about afterwards."

As a mutable sign, Virgos are also social chameleons who enjoy being surrounded by diverse groups of people. So, if you're in a relationship with one, it's important that you don't mind being their arm candy at events and won't shy away from socializing with their crew. Fortunately, spending time with these guys, whether alone or with a group, will be very entertaining. "They make even the smallest errands fun and get so excited to do mundane things that other couples dread, like grocery or furniture shopping," explained Larkin.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to dating a Virgo like Richie, it's also important to be aware of their busy and oftentimes rigid schedules. "It can be difficult to date a Virgo if you don’t sync with their highly structured routines—some Virgos are total gym rats; others have a special diet that they never deviate from; others have less obvious habits that might seem unnecessary but give them a reassuring illusion of order amidst the chaos of life," wrote Larkin. Another important thing to note about Virgos in relationships is that their discipline and intensity can also manifest itself in comments and observations that come off as judgemental. "Virgos are notoriously judgmental and have a hard time with imperfections—both theirs and yours," agreed Larkin.

Ultimately, if you can handle the frustration that may come from dating a Virgo perfectionist, then the pay-off is huge! Richie is a partner that will keep her SO laughing and isn't afraid to put effort into maintaining the relationship. Although their lofty aspirations and tight schedules mean that they won't always be able to show up at the drop of a hat, if you can be patient and understanding, Virgo will always do their best to keep the relationship strong.