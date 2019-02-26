If there's one thing that the Kardashian-Jenner family does well, it's make headlines. From family drama to relationship drama, and everything in between, the famous family — and everyone associated with them — tends to create intrigue. Case in point: Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and father of her children, Scott Disick, and his relationship with model Sofia Richie. The two seem totally happy together, and Sofia Richie’s quote about keeping her relationship private definitely indicates that things are going well. Like, really well.

Now, for those unfamiliar with the situation, Disick dated Kardashian for over six years, and have three children together: Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick. While they're no longer together, they do seem to be successfully co-parenting, which is always nice to see. As for Richie, the 20-year-old model and daughter of Lionel Richie, she and Disick have been an item for about a year and a half, and they don't seem to be slowing down. However, while both Richie and Disick upload the occasional photo of each other to their respective social media accounts, neither one has really opened up about the relationship. Now, Richie is explaining why.

Speaking to Tatler for the April 2019 cover, Richie explained why she didn't like to open up about her relationship with Disick, and why she likely wouldn't be doing so for a while. "I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I'm just happy being private about my relationship," she told the magazine. "It's not like I won't post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life," she continued.

Honestly, who could blame her? Disick himself leads a very public life, from appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, to an Instagram following reaching over 21 million people, the couple is already living under a microscope. Richie also is super famous, with over 4 million Instagram followers and an impressive modeling portfolio including Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Chanel. Basically, these two are the ultimate power couple, and if they want to keep their relationship private, then more power to them!

And it's not just privacy the couple enjoys. Richie also explained that they like to keep their life low key in general. "Whatever we do, whether it's going to the cinema or dinner, we'll always just end up going home and watching a movie after," Richie told Tatler.

In short, Richie and Disick might lead glamorous, successful lives, but that doesn't mean they want to blast all of that to the world. It's super mature, and a great example of celebrities who just want to be happy, regardless of what the rest of the world thinks. It's actually kind of amazing, when you think about it. Richie is now adjacent to the most famous family in the world, and that likely comes with a lot of pressure. If she wants to keep any part of her life private, she absolutely has that right.