Sofia Richie's Juicy Couture x Kappa Collab Is The Early '00s Dream You Need

If your quarantine has been anything like mine, you’ve probably spent a good amount of time in sweats, leggings, and clothes that are just one step above pajamas. But now, you can seriously up your loungewear game with Sofia Richie's Kappa x Juicy Couture collaboration. The new capsule collection is so totally 2000s that Paris Hilton is probably first in line to snag it. It includes bedazzled tracksuits, tube tops, shorts, and more in soft, pastel shades. It drops worldwide on Kappa’s website on Sept. 15, so mark your calendars.

In celebration of Juicy Couture’s 25th anniversary, the Kappa x Juicy Couture collab will take you right back to Y2K era. Instead of stressing over your new AIM username or a Club Penguin date, though, you can achieve all your youthful tracksuit dreams — with tons of extra sparkle. The velour- and satin-filled collection will be priced between $40 and $225.

“I’m so excited to join the Kappa Juicy family,” Richie said in a press release. “Kappa and Juicy are synonymous with sport and style, and the collection does an amazing job paying tribute to such a fun time in fashion and pop culture.” Just one look at the campaign shows that Richie definitely got to live out her ‘00s fantasy just like her sister Nicole did in The Simple Life.

Courtesy of Kappa x Juicy Couture Courtesy of Kappa x Juicy Couture Courtesy of Kappa x Juicy Couture Courtesy of Kappa x Juicy Couture

Recently, as a sneak peek of what to expect, Kappa shared a photo of Richie in a baby blue set on Instagram. The bottoms are dotted with Kappa’s iconic logo printed all over. The matching, silky top has chain straps and a bedazzled butterfly on the front. Both my middle school and adult selves are quaking. Another promo picture shows Richie lounging in bubblegum pink pants and a white corset top. For accessories, the 22-year-old model has butterfly hair clips and her trusted T-Mobile sidekick in hand.

For those in the L.A. area, you can check out the collection now at a pop-up shop at 8618 Melrose Ave, but if you’re not, you can wait for the global release on Sept. 15 on Kappa’s website.