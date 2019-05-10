Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are a bit of an odd couple — from an astrological perspective, that is. Disick was born May 26 under the sign of Gemini and Richie’s birthday is Aug. 24, making her a Virgo. If you know anything about these air and earth signs, you probably wouldn’t put them together. They have very different world views and practically polar-opposite attitudes toward relationships, and yet here were are two years later and they are still going strong. So, while Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's astrological compatibility may be, ahem, complicated, one thing this union proves is the if you want to make a relationship work, not even the planets can get in your way. Which is pretty inspirational, when you think about it like that.

What exactly do these two have to overcome to make their romance work in the long run? And how have they been able to make it work so for? While we can't actually see everything about their relationship, we can make some educated guesses based on how Virgos and Geminis tend to interact together. With that in mind, here’s what we can divine about their relationship dynamic based on their zodiac signs' compatibility.

They are on the same page emotionally. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Neither Gemini nor Virgo are known for being overly emotional signs. Sure, they both have their moments, but in general both signs tend to come from a more rational and intellectual perspective. This serves these two signs well because it lays a foundation of reason from where they can work through their differences from. If one of them was overly emotional or reactionary their struggles would be insurmountable, but their ability to be on the same frequency in terms of the way they process their feelings gives them a great starting point and a sense of understanding one another.

Learning to trust one another will likely be a struggle. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Where this couple may struggle most is around issues of trust. Gemini is a notorious flirt and happily encourages those around them to engage with them this way. In Disick’s case, this is further complicated by his continued coparenting relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and the many fans who want nothing more than to see these two reunited. It also doesn't help that, on a recent episode of Keeping Up with Kardashians, a healer in Bali told Disick and Kardashian they were “soulmates.” Awkward. While Virgo is not an insecure or normally jealous sign, they do value actions over words, and Gemini’s actions tend to live in a grey area; They don’t quite cross the line, but they come up against it. If this boundary testing erodes Virgo's trust, it's gone forever.

Sexual chemistry is something they have to work at. Romain Maurice/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another area that these two signs will have to put a lot of effort into is their sexual chemistry. While for some signs this generates naturally, for Virgo and Gemini it's going to take a bit more effort to keep the passion burning. Gemini is open and up for exploring the boundaries while Virgo tends to feel a little less bold in the bedroom. In order for them to find a happy middle ground, their sex life needs to be grounded in a desire to connect beyond the physical. This encourages Gemini to be be more patient and understanding, which in turn makes Virgo feel safer to open up and try new things.