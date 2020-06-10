Snoop Dogg's Quotes About Voting For The First Time Will Get You Fired Up To Vote Too

Snoop Dogg holds a lot of professional titles, but this year he'll be adding a very personal one to the list: first-time voter. Legally, Snoop has been able to head to the polls for 30 years, but never has. Things are different for him in 2020, though, and Snoop Dogg's quotes about voting for the first time will get you fired up for the election.

Snoop got real about his decision to vote this year, and why he hasn't done so in the past, during an interview on Big Boy's Neighborhood. The rapper first explained that, for a while, he didn't think he was able to vote because he was convicted of felonies in 1990 and 2007.

"For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record," Snoop said. "I didn't know that. My record's been expunged so now I can vote."

After nearly four years of having President Donald Trump in office, Snoop is ready for a change, and is hoping his vote will help. "I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year," Snoop said.

Snoop knows his actions speak louder than words, and hopes his decision to vote will encourage others. "We got to make a difference, I can't talk about it and not be about it," he said. "I can't tell you to do it and then not go do it. If I tell you to do something, I done it already."

Snoop has had a lot of time to himself during self-quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis and admits he's been "keeping [himself] busy and staying active."

"I've been up and down," he said. "I'm a human, I have good days, bad days, but I'm more locked in so I like to pace so either walk around in circles, watch things on TV, play video games."