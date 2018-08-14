For those of you who weren't in the know, everyone's favorite Jersey Shore star, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will have officially been married for four years this November. I know, I know, I know... I'm just as sad about not being invited to her big day as you are. But, luckily, after four long years of waiting, a video has been released on YouTube that will really make us feel like we were there on that cold winter night. Yep, that's right. I'm talking about none other than Snooki’s wedding video that she just now decided to share on YouTube.

Just five days ago, she published the video on YouTube along with this message to her fans:

Hey guys! So I was just rewatching my wedding video and realized I never shared it with you guys! Let me know what you think in the comments below!

Before we watch it, let's get some of the details out of the way. In true 2014 fashion, the ceremony took on a Great Gatsby theme. It took place in New Jersey (duh) with a casual 500 of their closest friends. E! News reports their wedding party alone consisted of 32 people. Snooki had 15 bridesmaids (including her Jersey Shore castmates Jenni "JWow" Farley and Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola), while her bae, Jionni LaVelle, had a whopping 17 groomsmen.

True Jersey Shore fans know Snooks fell for LaValle long before this video was shot back in 2014. In fact, the two already shared two children together at the time of their nuptials. E! News reports their son, Lorenzo, was two at the time and had the honor of walking down the aisle at his parents' wedding ceremony. Their daughter Gianna was a baby at the time and was escorted down the aisle in a stroller.

OK, enough backstory. I'll let you watch the video for yourself below. Just, like, make sure you're wearing waterproof eyeliner because this is gonna be a tear jerker!

The video captures every part of their wedding day, from the traditional church ceremony to the swagged out Gatsby-meets-Jersey style reception. And, of course, there are plenty of shoutouts to the bride's Jersey Shore cast-mates.

At one point, while getting her hair and makeup done, Snooki reads a card from a couple of her close onscreen pals:

Dear Snooks,

Congrats. We are so happy for you and Jionni and couldn't be more proud. But if he ever does you wrong, we got you.

Love ya, Pauly and Ronnie

After reading the card out loud to her bridal party, Snooki sighs, "I love them." As I mentioned earlier, JWoww and Sammi Sweetheart were actually in Snooks' wedding party as bridesmaids and other castmates like, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and DJ Pauly D were all in attendance. So I guess some reality show friendships really are the real deal.

Of course, in general, the video focuses more on Snooki's love for her bae than anything else and, those of you who watched the whole thing through with me can agree that they are definitely #couplegoals. Snooks bought her husband-to-be a cigar cutter and paired it with a card that read, "you can have your victory cigar tonight, husband." She also demanded he look at her while they were saying their vows so, like, don't worry. She's still totally being herself.

Cheers to the happy couple and congrats to them having made it almost four years!

