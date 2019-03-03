On Saturday, March 2, Saturday Night Live made light of ex-Trump aide and lawyer Michael Cohen's explosive hearing on Capitol Hill this week, with a few comedic veterans at its helm. SNL's Michael Cohen sketch with Ben Stiller and Bill Hader teaming up as the former fixer and Ohio Republican Jim Jordan spoofed some of the biggest bombshell revelations from Cohen's testimony on Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee. Starting with a dig at Oscar winner Green Book and including references to Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn" and Khloé Kardashian's cheating scandal, the episode's cold open hilariously parodied the hearing's line of questioning with the help of several SNL alums.

After a two-week hiatus, Saturday Night Live marked its return to TV with a reenactment of Wednesday, Feb. 27th's testimony, where Cohen referred to his former client as a "racist, a conman, and a cheat" and shared what are allegedly actual receipts of a check for an alleged hush money payment to women claiming to have had affairs with Trump that the president allegedly sent after he took office. Trump has denied the affairs, but has admitted to reimbursing his former lawyer for the payment Cohen made to one of the women, although the president called it a "monthly retainer" that did not involve the campaign at all. Elite Daily previously reached out to the White House for further comment on Cohen's claims, but did not hear back.

While the comedic episode made light of proceedings, some of Wednesday's actual happenings — such as Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona sporting a sign that read "Liar Liar, pants on fire" and North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows' controversial attempt to refute Cohen's claims that President Trump is a racist with Lynne Patton, a black woman and member of the Trump administration — didn't even need a spin to fit into Saturday's sketch. Meadows' representation did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the matter.

Stiller as Cohen began his testimony by revealing that he'd had some help from the "guys at Green Book" to help him write it and reveal some bombshell revelations.

"I'm here today to tell you that Mr. Trump is a racist," Stiller's Cohen addressed the committee, pausing for effect.

Quipping, "Wow. I thought that would get a really much bigger reaction," the comedian continued by with several spoofs on the alleged hush money reimbursement check that Trump allegedly sent him as well as a threatening letter that the lawyer was reportedly ordered to send Trump's former schools warning them not to release the president's grades or testing scores (in this case, a child-like drawing of a chicken with the words "I'll f***ing kill you.") Elite Daily previously reached out to the White House for comment on the Cohen's claims about the documents, but did not hear back.

YouTube/SNL

YouTube/SNL

"For too many years, I was loyal to a man when I should not have been," Stiller's Cohen told the audience. "Now I know how Khloé Kardashian feels."

During the questioning phase, returning SNL cast member Bill Hader as Republican Ohio congressman Jim Jordan stole the show as he repeatedly put his foot in his mouth during the pair's witty back and forth. TBH, the rapport between these two comedians was unreal, and it totally made the cold open.

"Good afternoon to you, you lying piece of human trash!" Hader's irate congressman began his segment. He then turned to questioning Stiller's Cohen, asking "You have been working in some of the sleaziest circles in America for years. What other criminals and lowlifes have you worked for?"

Stiller's Cohen deadpanned, "I was the deputy finance chairman for the Republican party, sir."

"What? Is that true?" Hader as Jordan exclaimed. "Oh, damn it. The yield of the rest of my time."

Hader's spoof on the Ohio congressman continued as other lawmakers repeatedly yielded the floor back to him.

"Mr. Cohen, why are we supposed to believe you now?" he asked. "I mean, you lied about Trump being a good guy. You lied about Trump not committing any crimes. You lied about Trump not wait, damn it, I think I shot myself in the foot again…"

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

SNL heavyweights Kate McKinnon as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Kyle Mooney as Paul Gosar, the Arizona representive who memorably sported a sign reading "Liar liar, pants on fire," also made an appearance.

Mark Meadows, the North Carolina lawmaker who controversially brought Lynne Patton — a black former Trump employee who is now part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development — to vouch for the president not being a racist, was also spoofed by Alex Moffat. Meadows' representation did not respond to Elite Daily's request for further comment on that moment during the hearing. In the SNL scene, Moffat's Meadows brought on a black woman and mistakenly referred to her as Omarosa.

The casting was pretty spot-on, and viewers took to Twitter to applaud the epic duo that is Ben Stiller and Bill Hader.

President Trump has yet to publicly comment on the episode, but here's hoping that we get to see Stiller and Hader team up again on SNL sooner rather than later.