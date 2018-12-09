While I miss absolutely everything about Game Of Thrones', I definitely miss the eternally-shirtless, eyeliner-wearing, extremely intense Dothraki, Khal Drogo (played by Jason Momoa), the most. In case you didn't know, Momoa hosted Saturday Night Live's Dec. 8 episode, and among several straight-up hilarious sketches was "Khal Drogo's Ghost Dojo," where he finally reprised the role. So, if you've still yet to see SNL's Game Of Thrones sketch with Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo, you're in for a major treat. Trust me on this.

Bet you didn't think the Dothrakis had T.V.s. in the land of Essos. Well, according to SNL's "Khal Drogo's Ghost Dojo," they totally did, and they even had a public access channel. On the fictitious "Dothraki Public Access," Kenan Thompson played a game show host alongside Drogo, where they interviewed dead GOT characters. They brought back Hodor (played by Beck Bennet), the High Sparrow (played by Pete Davidson), King Joffrey (played by Kate McKinnon), and Oleanna Tyrell (played by Aidy Bryant). Even Brienne of Tarth (played by Heidi Gardner) made an appearance. Make sure to watch the clip, below. It'll definitely make your day if you've been craving a little bit of GOT in your life lately.

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

Beck Bennet's Hodor appeared as the first guest on the show. Like the highly-adored character, he is only able to say his own name. It eventually led to his devastating fate, where he was forced to hold open the door (for the next guest, that is).

Pete Davidson's High Sparrow then entered. He commented on his relief of getting into heaven, saying, "so glad I gave up sex for 50 years!" Drogo proceeded to pour molten gold on his head, as you may remember he did to Viserys. Davidson's High Sparrow exclaimed, "you ruined my potato sack!"

Gardner's Brienne of Tarth then bursted in, amidst her seemingly-endless quest to protect the Stark children. Thompson said he didn't think she was dead, commenting on the fact that the show hasn't been on in far too long for anyone to remember. Oh, well.

Then enters McKinnon's King Joffrey, spewing quotes from Bhad Bhabie's infamous Dr. Phil appearance as the crowd goes wild. McKinnon's Joffrey said, "Cash me outside!' I said, "cash me OUTSIDE!'"

Then comes Bryant's Oleanna Tyrell, who — if you recall — killed King Joffrey. Bryant's Oleanna and McKinnon's Joffrey get into a physical fight that needs to be broken up, and let me tell you — it was pretty epic.

Obviously there are some amazing fake "commercials," like "Khal On The Wall" (a spinoff of Elf On A Shelf), "Little Beard Twisties," similar to the popular Dothraki facial hairstyle, and, of course, an ad for the Red Wedding venue, in which all the blood has apparently been cleaned up. Complete "with a new wedding planner," it looks, um, pretty stellar.

People are predicting that Jason Momoa might actually return to GOT as Khal Drogo for Season 8, based on a few Instagram photos he recently posted. I'm not sure how much I believe that to be true, but I seriously hope it'll happen.

I love anything relating to Game Of Thrones but the fact that Momoa finally reprised his beloved Dothraki role in SNL's "Khal Drogo's Ghost Dojo" sketch was everything I could ever want. Complete with his brooding demeanor and fiery intensity, Momoa seriously nailed it, and honestly, I've fallen in love with him all over again. Some might even say he's the moon of my life — my sun and stars.