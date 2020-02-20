Snapchat is releasing some new groundbreaking Lenses to its app, literally. Snapchat already has some pretty memorable AR Lenses, like the Baby Lens and the Time Machine Lens, but these Lenses will bring a whole new experience. Snapchat's new ground transformation Lenses totally change the world around you in an unexpected way.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, Snapchat released ground transformation Lenses. While you've seen other world-facing Lenses from Snapchat before, these ones are a totally new experience. With the two different ground transformation Lenses, you can turn the world around you into a landscape full of lava or a body of water.

To find the new Lenses, you'll need to go to the Lens Carousel in the app, switch to your rear-facing camera, then swipe through the options until you find the "Floor is Water" or the "Floor is Lava" Lens. You can take a static picture or record a video with both Lenses.

Once you've got the Lenses, you can experience a transformation of the ground around you. The "Floor is Lava" Lens looks like you're in the middle of an apocalyptic event or a volcanic eruption, breaking up pieces of the ground around you, making it look like there's real lava oozing out of the ground. Meanwhile, the "Floor is Water" Lens makes it look like everything around you is smack dab in the middle of a body of water, and it even includes droplets of water on your screen and reflections of items and structured around you IRL on the AR water.

Courtesy of Snapchat

Snapchat's first introduced world-facing Lenses in 2017, and some memorable Lenses that showcase the evolution of its AR development include the dancing hot dog Lens, the whale in the sky Lens, and the inclusion of its Landmarkers feature.

Courtesy of Snapchat

The new ground transformation Lenses are rolling out in most countries worldwide as of Thursday, Feb. 20. If you don't see it right away, try updating your app or logging out and in again.

Snapchat's first experiment with ground transformation Lenses probably won't be the last, so stay tuned for more. In the meantime, you can exchange some pretty epic snaps with the lava and water ground transformation Lenses on Snapchat.