We're officially just hours away from the premiere of Game of Thrones' highly-anticipated final season, y'all. While you're stocking up on Targaryen Oreos, perusing GOT fan theories, and getting yourself mentally ready to see your favorite characters vie for a seat on the Iron Throne, you can now get your Snaps on theme, too. If you're looking for a way to really get into the spirit of the show's final chapter, Snapchat's new Game of Thrones lens will let you have some fun with the theme and even channel your inner ice dragon. Winter is almost here, and now you can count down to the premiere in style.

Starting on Sunday, April 14, Throners can bring the world of GOT to their Snapchats, thanks to ice dragon-themed lenses that will be taking over the social media platform. In addition to a Viserion-themed face Lens that'll help you reimagine yourself as an ice dragon, the tech giant is also rolling out a Game of Thrones edition of their highly-anticipated Landmarker Lens, according to Snapchat. Elite Daily reached out to Snapchat for further info about the the GOT face lens, but didn't hear back at the time of publication. You'll likely be able to find it on Sunday, April 14, along with the special Landmarker Lens.

If you've been keeping up with Snapchat's latest features, you'll know about the Landmarker Lens that the company announced at their April 4 Snap Partner Summit. To sum it up, Snapchat's Landmarker feature basically uses augmented reality (AR) technology to transform some of the most famous landmarks around the world in real time. The company said that they currently have plans to take the Landmarker Lens to Buckingham Palace in London, Washington D.C.'s United States Capitol Building, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and the TCL Chinese Theater in L.A. If you don't happen to live near these destinations, don't worry, because more destinations are reportedly on the way, per press materials. Users can head over to Snapchat's Lens studio to check out their new AR experience and play around to make their own Landmarker Lens that they can share with others.

Their first stop? The Flatiron, which happens to be one of the Big Apple's most iconic buildings. Starting on Sunday, April 14, people who are in New York City can spend the next week trying out the Landmarker Lens whenever they're nearby the Flatiron Building. Here's how you can access the experience and bring winter to New York.

Courtesy of Snapchat

When you're near the Flatiron Building, the icon for that will show up in your Lens carousel. Once you tap it, the screen will alert you to find the Flatiron Building. Once you point your phone's camera at the building, voila, you'll see an ice dragon lighting up the sky and icing the building in real time.

It might be spring, but you'll see winter coming to New York.

Courtesy of Snapchat

Leah Rubin-Cadrin, the Creative Lead of Entertainment at Snap, said in press materials:

To celebrate the Game of Thrones premiere, we're working with HBO to land a dragon on the famous Flatiron Building in New York City and freeze over its walls — all with augmented reality. This fusion of Game of Thrones with a real cityscape shows the potential of our Landmarker tech as a powerful new creative frontier.

Snapchat on YouTube

Again, the GOT Landmarker Lens will probably the first of many, so I'd make sure to check it out on Sunday and have some fun on the Lens Studio in the meantime.