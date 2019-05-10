Mother's Day is right around the corner, everyone. If you haven't gotten your mom a gift yet, you might want to check out Snapchat's Mother's Day 2019 "My Momma" Lens Challenge. It's basically a virtual Mother's Day card that you can enter on Snapchat for a chance to be featured on the app. (Not to mention, it includes sweet messages that your "momma" will totally love.) Luckily, the new Lens officially launched on Friday, May 10, which means it's here in time for Mother's Day weekend. Update your Snapchat app and get ready to honor your mom with the cutest Snap yet.

Before I show you how to access the "My Momma" Lens, I'll tell you what it's all about. According to Snapchat, the loving Lens features a banner that uses an adjective to describe your mom (such as "amazing," "strong," "talented," or "caring"). Once the banner is set with the adjective of your choice, you'll be able to customize your Snap and show your mom why she's so amazing. The finished product features your "My Momma" banner at the bottom of the screen along with beautiful flowers lining the edges of your photo or video.

When you're happy with your finished Snap, you can send it to your mom via Snapchat. If you'd rather spread the Mother's Day love to your friends, you can send it to them, too.

Courtesy of Snapchat

Now that you know what the "My Momma" Lens looks like, you're probably wondering how to use it. Thankfully, the process is simple. In order to access the Lens, I had to update my Snapchat app. After that, I was able to open my Snapchat camera and download the Lens by scanning this code. In order to successfully scan it, I held my Snapchat camera over the code and pressed down on the screen. Then, viola! I had 48-hour access to the "My Momma" Lens. If you'd rather bypass the scanning process, you can find it in the Lens Explorer, per Snapchat.

Once you have the Lens downloaded, you'll be able to start the "My Momma" Lens Challenge. First, open your Snapchat camera and tap on the Lens. Then, you'll be able to choose which adjective you want shown on your banner. (To juggle between adjective choices, hit the circular button with two arrows on it.) When you find one that you like, you can take a photo or start recording. After you're done, your Snap will feature the banner with your chosen adjective.

Right now, I bet you're probably wondering why this is called the "My Momma" Lens Challenge. Well, according to Snapchat, you can submit your "My Momma" Snap into the "My Momma" Challenge Story. By doing so, you'll be entered for a chance to be featured on Snapchat. Pretty cool, right?

After you're done making your "My Momma" Lens, you can start planning the rest of your Mother's Day activities. Thankfully, there are a ton of Mother's Day deals that you can take advantage of together. If you'd rather keep it simple, bring your mom to Tim Horton's for a free "Mom-sized" coffee on her big day.