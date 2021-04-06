Smirnoff is making it so easy to make up for the lost year that was 2020 with the sweetest summer promotion. If you're looking to start living your best life as the weather warms up, Smirnoff's Summer of 2,021 Dreams giveaway could potentially help you get there by awarding 2,021 dream prizes. With free travel vouchers and bucket list experiences on the line (including a flight in a private jet and a ride on a a chartered yacht), you won't want to miss out on casting your name in the ring for this promotion.

Through midnight on Aug. 5, anyone who's at least 21 years old can enter by going to the sweepstakes website and filling out a form with your personal information including your name, number, street address, and email address. Before submitting, you'll need to decide whether you just want to enter for the sweepstakes portion (which is where you can win items like Smirnoff drinks and gift cards based on a random drawing) or if you also want to try your hand at the Skill Contest, which includes seriously epic prizes like a home bar, a private backyard concert from a notable musician, a chartered yacht, a Smirnoff RV and grill, and a flight on a private jet for four people.

There are some big ticket items up up for grabs, and it's so easy to enter to win these freebies. All you have to do is also make sure you fill out the entry at the end of the original form by describing how you want to live your best summer in 200 words or less and, if you want to further illustrate your point, upload a photo. These submissions will be judged by a panel of judges based 20% on creativity and originality, 50% on the persuasiveness of how you want to live your best life this summer, 25% on an alignment with Smirnoff's branding, and 5% on the technical quality of the statement and photo you choose.

Courtesy of Smirnoff

There are 2,021 "dreams" up for grabs, so there's actually a decent chance you could win something during this giveaway, either through the sweepstakes or the skills contest. In addition to Smirnoff prize packs and gift cards, the liquor company is also gifting three people a recreational vehicle, grill, and branded products worth $100,050. You could also score one of 15 experience prizes ranging from paddle boarding lessons to a backyard party, a chartered yacht worth $20,000, a private flight for you and up to three guests worth $20,400, a weekend getaway with travel credits for flights and hotels up to $5,000 each, and a private home bar worth $13,000. You can see the full list of prizes on Smirnoff's terms and conditions page.

You can enter your name into the running for both giveaways every day until Aug. 5, but keep in mind you'll need to change your answer every time for the skill contest if you choose to do that. Smirnoff will kick off the prize-giving ahead of Memorial Day weekend by awarding three individuals the Smirnoff designed campers, and the rest of the "dreams" will then be awarded in four drawings throughout the summer.

The race to win a share of 2,021 dreams is officially on, so don't sleep on checking out the full list of prizes and entering your name into the giveaways. As summer approaches, you can keep track of updated CDC recommendations on travel, masking, and social distancing here.