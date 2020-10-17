Riverdale fans are in for a ton of huge changes when Season 5 hits the air. Not only will the new season kick off with high school graduation and a massive time jump, but it will also say goodbye to both FP Jones and Hermione Lodge. Production on Season 5 only just began about a month ago, but Jughead's dad is already done with all his scenes. As a way to commemorate the show on his final day, Skeet Ulrich's Instagram saying goodbye to Riverdale will have fans remembering all the best FP moments.

On Friday, October 16, Ulrich confirmed he had officially wrapped filming on Riverdale with a heartfelt message looking back on his years on the series. "Goodbye Riverdale...thank you for introducing me to some lifelong friendships and so many beautiful souls," Ulrich wrote. "Today is my last day on set but the experience will never leave my heart. Thank you to all of you for the love and support."

Ulrich has played Jughead's reformed father FP Jones since the show's first season. Over his four seasons on the show, FP has had a major transformation from an alcoholic gang leader to becoming Riverdale's sheriff and one of the more caring and reliable adults in town (there isn't much competition in that department, TBH).

Both Ulrich and Hermione Lodge actor Marisol Nichols announced at the beginning of 2020 they were leaving the show after Season 4 ended. However, because the coronavirus pandemic shut down production on Season 4 before the final three episodes could be filmed, Ulrich and Nichols confirmed they'd return for the first few episodes of Season 5 to give their characters a proper goodbye. And fans shouldn't worry about any more tragic death scenes right away, because showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa promised neither FP nor Hermione will die, since he is hopeful Ulrich or Nichols may want to return for cameos later on.

Since Season 5 will include only three episodes before implementing its major seven-year time jump, FP and Hermione are very likely only in those first three episodes. Aguirre-Sacasa revealed the first episodes of the season will wrap up the gang's time in high school, kicking off with their senior prom, followed by an episode delving into Season 4's unsolved videotape mystery, and finally reaching the highly anticipated graduation episode. Fans are sure to get extra emotional when FP and Hermione watch their kids graduate, knowing it'll be their final moments on the show.

Riverdale Season 5 is slated to premiere on The CW at the beginning of 2021.