Skai Jackson's Makeup Routine Is Super Natural & Takes Only 10 Minutes

If you’re looking for a new beauty routine that's easy to do and leaves you glowing, Skai Jackson just shared her 10-minute makeup routine with Allure. When the 18-year-old isn’t busy exposing racists on social media, she likes to keep her beauty routine simple and her complexion radiant radiant. Her go-to look includes several Black-owned beauty brands, and she only uses products she really loves, so if you’re looking to try something new, listen closely.

To start, Jackson wets her Beautyblender ($20, Beautyblender) and applies her "Holy Grail," the Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation ($68, Sephora). “This is great for having a very dewy look” says Jackson in the video. Before using this Pat McGrath foundation, Jackson says she had to mix and match a bunch of different products to properly match her skin tone and cycled through about six different foundations before finally being able to settle on this go-to. For concealer, Jackson uses Too Faced Born This Way Concealer ($29, Ulta), which is another longtime favorite of hers for its "great coverage." “I love to have a very bright center of my face. I learned that from when I was on Jessie,” Jackson revealed. “They would always use a brighter concealer and make sure that the middle of my face kind of stood out more, and it just looked great on camera.”

When it comes to her brows, Jackson likes to use Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Definer ($23, Ulta) to add just a little more definition to her natural arches before brushing up her brows up with the brand’s Clear Brow Gel ($44, Nordstrom). Despite how outgoing and lively Jackson's personality is, she keeps it low-key with eyeshadow. “I like my eyeshadow to be pretty natural. I think I’m just scared to experiment and try all those crazy colors,” she says, mixing the two brown shades in Uoma Beauty’s Carnival Color Eyeshadow Palette ($44, Uoma) together. “And when you’re doing a neutral, natural shade, you can’t mess up.” She tops off her eyeshadow with a glittery, rose gold shade and finishes her eyes with Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara ($25, Ulta), which she says makes her eyelashes pop.

Then, it’s time for Jackson’s favorite part: contouring. She uses Fenty Beauty’s Sun Stalk’r Bronzer ($30, Fenty Beauty) on her cheeks, the outer part of her forehead, and the sides of her nose. When it comes to highlighter, "a little goes a long way" for Jackson. She only puts a tiny, little dot of Uoma’s Black Magic Carnival Bronzing Highlighter ($35, Uoma) on the tip and bridge of her nose. To get her perfect shade of blush, Jackson smiles widely while blending together NARS Blush in Exhibit A ($30, Nordstrom) and KVD Vegan Beauty Everlasting Blush ($26, Sephora) on the apples of her cheeks.

At this point, Jackson discusses how. despite being in makeup for shows and events at a very young age, she didn’t start experimenting on her own until she was 13. When she did start, she used a single eyeshadow palette for every part of her look, from her eyebrows to her blush. “I looked crazy, I’m not even gonna lie ... I looked like if I was just, like, a clown drawing on makeup, but I learned so much from that,” the actor says.

Now, however, she knows exactly what she's doing. Nearing the end of her routine, Jackson lines her lips with NYX Lip Liner ($4, Ulta), which she can use with an array of different lip glosses. She decides to blend her liner with Dior Gloss in shade 013 ($34, Nordstrom) and tops it all off with Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb ($19, Fenty Beauty) to make sure her lips really shine. Lastly, she sets it all in place with Urban Decay’s All Nighter Long-Lasting Setting Spray ($33, Ulta).

For such a radiant, glowy look, Jackson’s routine is a super easy and truly took her pretty much no time to get through it. If you want to simplify your everyday, natural makeup, take a cue from Jackson for an immediate glow-up.