Sister Maggie's Secret In 'Daredevil' Season 3 Will Blow Your Mind

One of the most exciting things about this new season of Daredevil was the inclusion of Sister Maggie, a character who was invented by the legendary Frank Miller in the mid-1980s. Played by Joanna Whalley, this character has been hinted at in earlier Daredevil seasons but never seen before. She was first glimpsed as a shadowy figure at the end of The Defenders. But what is Sister Maggie's secret in Daredevil? Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil Season 3 follow.

Maggie was introduced to fans when Whalley was cast, calling her someone who cares about Matt. In the early episode, it becomes clear she's a nun who was in Matt's life from the time his father died, the one who all the orphans were afraid of, and to this day, still are.

But those who had read the comics knew Maggie's secret in the comics is she was Matt's mother, Maggie Murdock. She didn't start out as a nun. She became one after leaving her family, having suffered a horrific bout of post-natal depression that tipped into psychosis. She joined a convent as a way to help people, but also to keep herself from every starting another family, or going back to the one she left.

The new installment of the Marvel series changes some of the details but leaves the heart of the story intact. In it, Maggie was a young nun in training, having joined and order and taken temporary vows when she and some of her fellow sisters snuck out to see a boxing match. Jack Murdock was on the card that night, in the ring when they arrived. In need of a person in his corner, he called out to the young nun he spotted, figuring she would be willing and experienced in taking care of people to help.

It was a life-changing moment for both of them. By the end of the night, Maggie was no longer a virgin, or on her nun path, having spent the night with Jack. She married him, and they had Matt together,

But as she explains later to Karen, nowadays we know so much more about post-partum issues. Back then, to her, it was like she had betrayed God by having a child. She became practically catatonic, unable to feed or clothe him. In the end, Father Lantom and her fellow nuns came and took her away.

Maggie always wanted to tell Matt, but when Jack was alive she thought it would confuse him, and after Jack died she was too much of a coward. Too bad Matt's hearing is bat-like because he overhears her praying and calling him her son. This also is a departure from the comics, where Matt never has it confirmed she is his mother.

But when Father Lantom is murdered after Matt curses him out for keeping this from him for so many years, Murdock has a change of heart. Though his childhood was unhappy, and his belief his parents were dead made things hard, it's also what made him the man he is today.

Perhaps Maggie was wrong not to tell him. But he can find it in himself to follow Father Lantom's last wish: "Forgive us."