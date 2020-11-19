Sia and Maddie Ziegler are teaming up once again on the big screen. Helmed by the "Chandelier" singer in her filmmaking debut, Music tells the emotional story of two sisters with the help of dazzling musical sequences that fans have come to expect from the musician over the years. Here's everything you need to know about Sia's new movie Music's plot, premiere date, and cast to get you ready to sing along.

Sia first came up with the idea for Music 15 years earlier, originally envisioning it as a short story that was then developed into a feature-length movie with children's book author Dallas Clayton. The film, which also stars Kate Hudson and Hamilton actor Leslie Odom Jr., will be accompanied by Sia's eighth album, Music: Songs From and Inspired by the Motion Picture. It will feature recently released songs like "Together" and "Saved My Life," as well as the artist's new single "Hey Boy."

Here's everything we know so far about Sia's upcoming movie Music.

Music Premiere Date

Music will debut in a select number of IMAX theaters in Feb. 2021 — despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic, its trailer bills it as a "cinematic experience." The movie's exact release date hasn't been officially confirmed, but its companion soundtrack is set to come out on Feb. 12.

Music Trailer

Music released its first trailer on Monday, Nov. 19, a few months ahead of its premiere.

Music Cast

The fantastical world of Music is filled with familiar faces. Sia protégé Maddie Ziegler stars as the movie's titular character, who has the special ability to view the world in a completely unique way. Kate Hudson plays her free-spirited older half-sister Zu, while Leslie Odom Jr. is their kind-hearted neighbor Ebo.

Although there aren't a lot of details about other characters, the rest of the cast features plenty of stars, including Ben Schwartz, Tig Notaro, and Mary Kay Place.

Music Plot

In Music, newly sober drug dealer Zu's life changes forever when she unexpectedly becomes the sole guardian of her sister Music, a teenager with nonverbal autism and a love of song. With the advice of her caring neighbor Ebo, caring for Music soon gives Zu a new outlook on the world (as demonstrated through the movie's multiple musical numbers).

Get ready to make some magic with Music, in theaters Feb. 2021.